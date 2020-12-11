Sushma group to offer possession of 1114 units in FY 20-21

Chandigarh, December 11, 2020: Sushma Group, has announced that it will give possession of another 812 units in its seven projects including Sushma Valencia (160 units), Sushma Capital (200 units), Sushma ZRK 1 (90 units), Atelier (120 units), Sushma Grande (80 units), Sushma Crescent (22 units), and Sushma Joynest MOH 1 (140 units). Since April 1, 2020, the group has already given possession of 302 units in Sushma Joynest MOH 1 (122 units), Sushma Grande (61 units), Sushma Atelier (121 units), and Sushma Crescent (2 units). To push these possessions, the Group has invested Rs 50 crore till date and plans to invest Rs 50 crore more this financial year; this amount excludes the investment that Sushma Group is doing for all other projects that are in various stages of construction.

While talking about the possessions and Tricity’s realty market, Mr. Prateek Mittal, Executive Director of Sushma Group said, “The occasion of house-warming brings cheers, and we are delighted to be the source of this happiness. In Tricity’s realty market, there is a lot of NRI population in neighbouring states of Punjab & Haryana. Post-Covid the scenario is likely to change further as many people have already migrated to tier-2 cities. The demand was already on the up before the coming of this pandemic, and it is likely to go further northwards. Movement of businesses and employment centres, townships with mixed developments, etc. in such tier-2 cities are the main catalysts for the growing demand for residential and commercial real estate as well.”

The possession will be for ‘Joynest MOH1’ on PR-7 Airport Ring Road in Mohali, which is spread over an area of 10.75 acres; it is the first residential project by any developer on this section of the Airport road in Mohali region. It offers a total of 13 towers with nine floors in a built-up area of 12 lakh sq. ft. MOH1 comprises of 2 and 3 BHK apartments available in respective configurations of 1080 sq. ft. to 1488 sq. ft. Joynest MOH1 is equipped with all the amenities such as gymnasium, card room, landscaped gardens, clubhouse, meditation and yoga pavilion. An amphitheater and a party lawn are also there to fulfil the entertainment needs of its occupants.

Sushma ZRK 1 is located near Chandigarh-Delhi National Highway, Zirakpur, and has 3 BHK Apartments. Equipped with all the facilities and modern amenities, the first phase of possession will see the delivery of around 90 units.

A part of Sushma Downtown, Sushma Valencia is built entirely on Spanish theme. Spread over an area of 23 acres, the project is located on Airport Road PR-7, Zirakpur and offers 3 BHK Low-rise villa floors which are built with graceful archways, classic elevations, and fluted columns.

Sushma Grande is strategically located on Chandigarh-Delhi National Highway, and is spread over 12 acres. The premium project comprises of 3 & 4 BHK apartments.

Sushma Crescent is located in Gazipur-Zirakpur, and offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments.

Apart from residential projects, Sushma Group is also giving possession of two of its commercial projects – Sushma Atelier, and Sushma Capital. Sushma Atelier, which is part of Sushma Infinium, is a commercial project and offers convertible studios located on Delhi National Highway, Zirakpur.

Sushma Capital is Zirakpur’s first European-style, low-rise galleria market established to cater to everyday needs as well as special requirements. The project will have everything from shopping marts to the multi-cuisine restaurant, Spa, and salons to entertainment places. Located at Dhakoli, Zirakpur, Sushma Capital is spread in an area of 6 acres with built up area of 3.5 lac sq. ft. the project is also equipped with ultra-modern fitness centers, exclusive clubhouses and fancy cafes and coffee houses.

The group has so far delivered 11 projects in the residential and commercial category.