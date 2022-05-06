SustainKart’s Founder, Kanthi Dutt, Celebrates His 10 Year Entrepreneurial Journey At 22

India, 6th May 2022: An entrepreneur from the age of 12, Kanthi Dutt, completed a decade in the industry, making significant contributions. His entrepreneu rial story began with a simple idea, sparked by the desire to start his own business early. Drawing inspiration from his school’s cultural activities, he founded Spartans Media in 7th grade, which allowed him to forge a niche. After turning that desire into entrepreneurship, Dutt discovered his sweet spot in business and built SustainKart along with Shilpa Reddy.

Kanthi Dutt‘s entrepreneurial journey began in school and was fraught with difficulties ranging from overcoming ageism to coping with judgments for unusual career decisions. Dutt‘s dedication, determination, vision, and ambition to achieve something noteworthy propelled him to reach the milestone where he is today, with a net worth of USD 10 million. He learned how entrepreneurs could impact society. He channeled his love for the industry and passion into creating SustainKart, an e-commerce platform for sustainable items that would positively impact climate change and environmental safety.

With his new venture SustainKart, the young entrepreneur concentrates on his fundamental idea of developing a sustainable economy while reducing environmental damage, intending to change Indians’ shopping patterns toward more conscientious items. After over a decade in business, Dutt believes that great value and motivation come with actively encouraging people to participate in community and social impact initiatives. The company recen tly announced the launch of its first retail franchise model and raised investment from Indian actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a part of SustainKart Seed Round.

Sharing his thoughts on his journey, Kanthi Dutt, Entrepreneur & Investor, Founder & CEO, SustainKart, said, “As an entrepreneur with over a decade of experience & learning, I believe that transforming ideas into reality is the most critical aspect of life. You must have patience, dedication, tenacity, and the ability to reinvent yourself when necessary and live sustainably. Growing up, I wanted to contribute towards environmental safety, and with the help of SustainKart, we are working towards goals that can influence climate change. I decided to only invest in D2C brands that have an impact and sustainability angle.”

“When I first met Kanthi, he came across as an enthusiastic young entrepreneur who was bubbling with ideas, constantly wanting to do something impactful. With great creative concepts, Kanthi has always pursued strategic planning to make his ideas successful. I am confident that our engagement will lead us to do bigger things and make a difference in the society”, said Ms. Shilpa Reddy, Co-founder, SustainKart.

“Kanthi’s story is very inspiring, and I am proud to have collaborated with him on his entrepreneurial journey. He deserves only the best”, said Keerthi Suresh, Actress from the South Film Industry.

Celebrated music composer Salim Merchant, Mr World Rohit Khandelwal, exMinister Bhuma Akhila Priya, exCOO Naspers Anvita Varshney, Sreeja Konidela, Sneha Ullal, KAFF Investments Dubai – Nandi Mehta, also wished Kanthi on successfully completing ten years as an entrepreneur.

From establishing multiple brands to investing in several businesses, each time the risks were enormous, but embarking on his mission to “be greedy, be hungry and follow one’s ambitions,” Kanthi is on his way to making more successful brands and amplifying national and international collaborations for a larger cause.

About SustainKart

SustainKart is India’s first-ever and largest e-commerce marketplace exclusively for sustainable products. It is a responsible platform that currently hosts over 1100 brands and 93000 SKUs, aiming to revamp households with conscious products. The mission is to change the spending pattern of Indians for their lifestyle commodities. SustainKart targets becoming a unicorn by mid-2023