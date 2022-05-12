SUUNTO®, partners with MyGALF for corporate wellness outreach in India

Mumbai, May: SUUNTO®, a world leader in wearables, has partnered with MyGALF, India’s fastest growing wellness eco-system provider that works with leading brands in BFSI, Consulting, IT & ITES, Manufacturing, Shipping & Logistics and Pharma among others.

Wellbeing of corporate employees in India is a brewing subject post pandemic and offering “wellness as a lifestyle” for employees is not just an option but a priority for all leading companies. “Post covid, the stress and anxiety levels have been at an all-time high (over 70%) amongst working executives and the obesity/overweight cases have spiraled too (over 60%). MyGALF platform offers tech based holistic wellness solutions including events, sessions, products, AV content and rewards linked gamification to companies to address such lifestyle epidemic issues”, said Amit Vasistha, Founder and Chief Executive MyGALF. SUUNTO® is a Finnish company that manufactures and markets sports watches, dive computers, compasses, and precision instruments. Headquartered in Vantaa, Finland, SUUNTO® products are sold in over 100 countries. “Closer home in India, SUUNTO® aims to not only address the sizeable sports wearables market but also aims to make tangible change in the life of working corporates by helping lead an active wellness filled lifestyle through its wide range of premium quality products. We recently launched SUUNTO 9 PEAK in India which is the most advanced and intelligent watch from the company”, said Ajey Mehta, CEO, Gamsa Tech Pvt. Ltd. Gamsa Tech is official partner of SUUNTO® in India.

Wellness is a key value proposition, considered by high potential employees from the millennials and Gen Z segment. CXO Wellness and Women Wellness are also a huge investment area for companies to avoid burn outs. Corporate Wellness segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of upto 18-24% YOY in India for next couple of years given the bludgeoning MSME segment. Indian Corporate Wellness market is hugely untapped with only 4% of the registered companies in India having rolled out tech-based wellness platform or services to its employees. With hybrid working environment and diversified workforce footprint, coming together of SUUNTO® and MyGALF can be a compelling proposition for

companies to consider a one stop ecosystem that’s not only fulfilling but rewarding too.