Suyash Keshari’s ‘A Wild Planet’ Set To Be Recorded As The Biggest Ever Solo Wildlife Exhibition

16th December 2022, New Delhi One of the youngest wildlife presenters, filmmakers and conservationist, 26-year-old Suyash Keshari is set to hold the biggest-ever, solo wildlife exhibition. It will showcase a decade’s worth of work to over 120+ life-size prints. The exhibition preview will be on Friday, 16 December 2022, and will be open to the public from December 17th to 25th at the Museo Camera, Centre for The Photographic Arts in Gurugram (closed on Mondays).

Suyash pioneered India’s First Virtual Safari Experience that went live on his own OTT platform called Safari With Suyash – TV, which is also the World’s First OTT Platform for wildlife content. Now, taking things on the floor, his exhibition titled, “A Wild Planet” is scheduled across 10 days with an expected footfall of over 4000 people and will have three phases: the preview and launch event; the media day to hold exclusive press interactions, and at the conclusion will be a Christmas event as well. The exhibition is also expected to have an attendance of eminent wildlife enthusiasts and VIPs from the film fraternity.

Expressing his thoughts on the upcoming exhibition, Suyash Keshari said, “It has been my life’s mission to connect people with wildlife because I believe what we can see, we can love, and what we can love, we will fight to protect. Through my photographs, I will be bringing people face-to-face with some of the most charismatic animals transporting them to the wild side through my stories and experiences.”

“It is an honor for me to host this exhibition, through which I intend to sensitize people on the blight of our wildlife and the importance of saving these species and preserving their habitat. I believe this will push people into taking cautious actions toward wildlife conservation. At our end, we are pledging 10% of the proceeds from this exhibition towards conservation efforts, in addition to 100% of proceeds from our apparel sales.” he added further.

Previously, the works of Suyash have been published in over 300+ national & international newspapers along with prominent magazines. Suyash has executed several wildlife conservation projects including building two waterholes in deficit areas of Bandhavgarh National Park, electrifying 175 Anti Poaching camps through solar-powered lamps, equipping over 200 forest guards with shoes and raincoats along with donations of 225 solar-powered torches. Suyash also has a line of Safari Apparel from which 100% of profits go to these causes. His notable work towards wildlife conservation got him the prestigious 30 under 30 Award and he has also been named among the Top 5 Wildlife Professionals in India. The upcoming exhibition is unprecedented both in terms of its size and the age of the exhibitor as he is one of the youngest to conduct such a project and is expected to generate a significant impact in people’s paradigm about wildlife.