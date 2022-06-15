Suzu Agro Set to Disrupt Indian Food Market Through AajPakao Range of Ready-to-Cook Foods

Suzu Agro Private Limited (Food for Future), a Mumbai based Ready-to-Cook and Ready-to-Eat, food products company is now set to revolutionize the market through its technology-driven, sustainable, and healthy range of ‘AajPakao’ packaged food products. Suzu Agro serves customers in both B2B and B2C segments.

There is a significant rise in the population of working professionals who struggle with lack of time when it comes to cooking hygienic, nutritious, and tasty food at home. This is exactly the challenge that the founders faced after they came back to India. They also found a lack of quality ready-to-cook options. Being food lovers hit by the paucity of time and challenge of culinary skills, the husband wife duo foundersPrachi Patil & Aditya Patildecided to leverage their technical knowledge to find a solution.

AajPakaoaims to empower people without the leisure of time to cook good food at home, quickly and hygienically. The ease of cooking makes it easy for even people without any culinary skills to prepare dishes like pav bhaji, Kashmiri Rogan Josh, ChettinadGravy or rajma etc. For quick on-the-go breakfast meals, they have introduced a range of boiled sprouts which are delicious as well as full of protein to provide energy for the daily grind. They are also the first in this segment to bring in ready to eat sprouts which are boiled and sprouted.

Speaking about this, Prachi Patil, Co-Founder / CEO, Suzu Agro, said, “We have entered the market with a vision of using advanced technology-driven manufacturing and packaging processes for our unique range of products. These are ready-to-cook gravies, packaged sprouts and preparations such as rajma or chhole that can bring delight to any household. With the massive need for such quick to cook and eat products across India, we aim to transform the scenario, and encourage more people to cook at home conveniently and frequently. The products come in pre-boiled form and are absolutely natural as well as preservative free. Consumers can use their own masala and recipe combinations to cook these in as little as 60 seconds without compromising on quality or taste.” Adding further, Aditya Patil, Co-Founder / COO,Suzu Agro said, “I believe that it is important to integrate health and sustainability into our food routines, and technology is going to be the enabler for that. We have integrated AI and advanced technologies in ensuring lean, and environment-friendly manufacturing and packaging for our products. One of the biggest advantages of AajPakao products is that they have a shelf life of 12 months which ensures that the consumers get the same freshness and taste of the food even if the packet has been stored for months. All that the customer has to do is to pour the ingredients into the pan, add desired masala and boil the food. There is almost no limit to the options and consumers can use the products to cook any gravies based on lentils from different cuisines.”

AajPakaois selling to a large number of B2B clients such as hotels, restaurants and caterers and also online to the retail customers through the company portal as well as marketplaces like Amazon. They have recently exported to USA, and plans are underway to start shipping to several other countries. AajPakaohas also started making its physical store debut and aims to do a soft launch across 200 physical stores in Pune and 300 stores in Mumbai. In the longer term, they look forward to raising venture capital and diversifying into pet and baby food, continental food, and sauces.