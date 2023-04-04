Suzuki Motorcycle India appoints Mr. Kenichi Umeda as the New Managing Director

Bengaluru, April 4th, 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Kenichi Umeda as the new Managing Director of the company. Mr. Umeda succeeds Mr. Satoshi Uchida, who has completed his term as the Managing Director of the company.

Mr. Kenichi Umeda brings with him over 27 years of valuable industry experience across various global markets. At Suzuki Motorcycle India, Mr. Umeda will be responsible for further growing and strengthening Suzuki Motorcycle India’s position in the Indian and overseas markets. Mr. Kenichi Umeda has a unique style of leadership, customer centric business approach and above all he comes with refreshed passion and commitment towards the brand Suzuki Motorcycle.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “I am excited to take on this new role and lead Suzuki Motorcycle’s operations in one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets. India is an important market for Suzuki. Delivering innovative products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers has been the priority for Suzuki Motorcycle India since its inception. I am very excited to work with the talented team at Suzuki Motorcycle India and contribute to the growth story.”

The appointment of Mr. Kenichi Umeda as the new Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India reflects the SMC’s commitment to focus on the growth of the India operations.