Suzuki Motorcycle India launches all new GIXXER SF 250 and GIXXER SF

Marking its entry into premium 250cc motorcycle segment with a bang, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan today launched its much awaited GIXXER SF 250 – a sport touring motorcycle. Along with it, Suzuki Motorcycle India also introduced the all new GIXXER SF to Indian motorcycle enthusiasts. The Suzuki GIXXER SF series is available in fully fared versions appealing to the distinctive personality of a spirited rider. GIXXER SF 250 will be available only at “Suzuki Premium.”

In its true sense, Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 is ‘Born of Greatness’ as it descends from the makers of legendary motorcycles: GSX-R and Hayabusa. The new GIXXER SF series promises to offer advanced technology, premium styling and superior product quality to its patrons.

Unveil of the new product witnessed the presence of Mr Satoshi Uchida – Managing Officer in charge of Overseas Marketing, Motorcycle Company at Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and Mr Masahiro Nishikawa – General Manager of the Motorcycle Company at Suzuki Motor Corporation in charge of engineering head along with Mr. Koichiro Hirao – Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. and Mr. Devashish Handa – Vice President, SMIPL.

Commenting at the launch of new products, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are both delighted and excited to present the all new Suzuki GIXXER SF series in the premium motorcycle segment as part of our on-going commitment to the Indian market. GIXXER SF is one of Suzuki’s flagship products in India and increasing its portfolio will allow us to enhance Suzuki’s much-loved brand presence in the country. Designed to stand out with its cutting-edge style and unmatched power Suzuki GIXXER SF is here to win heart of the sporty and enthusiastic rider.”

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL said, “India is the world’s largest two-wheeler market, and this market has now started demanding premium products, especially above 200cc engine displacement. The GIXXER SF Series offer the perfect solution to the customers looking for a sports tourer. The new GIXXER SF series offer a sharp design, sporty looks along with a powerful performance, catering to the needs of the consumer. With this new launch, Suzuki will be able to further enhance its presence in the premium motorcycle segment in the country.”

Powerful Performance:

The newly launched GIXXER SF 250 is powered by 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine which offers heightened performance. The advanced engine, produces 26.5ps@9000rpm and 22.6Nm@7500rpm. A six-speed manual gearbox helps provide a smooth ride even at low to middle range speed. The new SOCS technology makes the engine light-weight and fast to offer easy maneuverability even on highest speed. Additionally, the wide front and rear tires provide stability while turning through city roads. The new dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) ensures improved braking.

The upgraded fully faired new GIXXER SF is a performance-oriented motorcycle, it comes with a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology generates 14.1ps @8000 and 14.0Nm@6000rpm. The GIXXER SF offers five-speed manual gear which gives high fuel efficiency and smooth riding experience. GIXXER SF are equipped with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) to ensure smooth braking.

To offer ease of handling, the new GIXXER SF series on a lightweight frame with higher rigidity to maintain a good balance throughout the ride. Furthermore, the specially developed front suspension provides steadiness to riders while braking and cornering on bumpy roads and sharp curves.

European Styling and Features:

The stunning new GIXXER SF series has a bold styling, incorporating current European trends to allure young riders who seek performance and style at the same time. A perfect amalgamation of contemporary design and thorough engineering, the GIXXER SF series comes with low crouched silhouette along with bold facets and flowing character lines.

The GIXXER SF 250 and GIXXER SF are loaded with sporty dual exhaust muffler and sporty wheels. For better riding experience in the night, both motorcycles feature compact and thin LED headlight along with a rear combination light.

Additionally, Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 offers Easy-Start System to help ensure stress-free ignition. It is also equipped with a newly developed instrument cluster, giving sportier and premium look. The new bronze engine cover, an under cowl and a newly designed wheels with machine finish further enhances the style and appearance of the motorcycle.

All new Suzuki GIXXER 250 SF offers two colour schemes – Metallic Mat Platinum Silver & Metallic Mat Black and is priced at INR 170,655 (ex-showroom Delhi).

And, the Suzuki GIXXER SF is available in two colours options namely Glass Sparkle Black, & Metallic Sonic Silver/ Glass sparkle black, and is be available at INR 109,870 (ex-showroom Delhi).