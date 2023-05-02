Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 88,731 units sale in April 2023, posting 23.3% Y-O-Y growth

Bengaluru, May 02, 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation registered an overall sales figure of 88,731 units in the month of April 2023. The company sold 67,259 units in the domestic market and exported 21,472 units in April 2023. Overall the company witnessed a 23.3% year-on-year growth in April 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to grow at a double-digit rate. We registered a significant year-on-year growth of 23.3% in April 2023. This consistent sales performance is the result of growing demand for Suzuki two-wheelers in India and in the overseas markets. Apart from the sales growth, April 2023 proved to be quite progressive for the company as we successfully achieved 7 millionth production milestone since the origin of the company in 2006. This month, we also introduced new colours for our third generation Hayabusa.”