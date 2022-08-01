SVC Bank partners with SIDBI for empowering MSMEs

Mumbai, 1st August, 2022: SVC Co-operative Bank Ltd. (SVC Bank), one of India’s leading co-operative bank and Small Industries Development Bank in India (SIDBI), country’s apex financial institution for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), today announced entering into a partnership through an Agreement.

The Agreement was signed by Mr. Ashish Singhal, MD, SVC Bank and Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, GM, SIDBI in Mumbai on July 28, 2022. As per the agreement, SIDBI will extend Refinance facility to SVC Bank to facilitate an improved flow of credit to MSMEs.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ashish Singhal, Managing Director, SVC Bank, said, “MSME sector is the backbone of the Indian economy in terms of exports, employment creation and revenue to exchequers. SVC Bank has been supporting the MSMEs as a trusted partner for more than 115 years. We believe that access to affordable capital will prove to be a shot in the arm for the sector. In line with the Government of India’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, SIDBI has proven to be the driving force for resolving the issues relating to MSMEs. We are proud to partner with SIDBI as the first UCB to participate in their vision of empowering the MSMEs.”

SIDBI is the Principal Financial Institution for Promotion, Financing and Development of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector as well as for coordination of functions of institutions engaged in similar activities, has recently decided to extend refinance assistance to eligible scheduled Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). This is the first such agreement executed with a UCB. SIDBI will sign more such Agreements with other UCBs and RRBs across various States.

Speaking on the agreement, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, General Manager, SIDBI, said, “We consistently work towards offering an empowered ecosystem to the Indian MSMEs. Towards this, we have now extended our partnership with various Scheduled Commercial Banks, SFBs and NBFCs to an urban co-operative bank. The focus is on aligning with the leaders across all segments, which can boost economic participation and upscale of India’s most promising aspirational powerhouses termed as MSMEs. We are elated to partner with SVC Bank. Being a century-plus young bank, SVC has demonstrated success in empowering communities. We will, in time, expand our refinance services to other banks as well.”