Svitch MotoCorp pledges to invest Rs 100 CR in CSR 762

India: Svitch MotoCorp Pvt Ltd., which is India’s leading EV player, today announced that it is all set to roll out the CSR762 in the Indian market. The company has also announced plans to pump over Rs 100 crore into the CSR762 project in 2022. CSR762 will be priced around Rs 1.65 Lakh on which a subsidy of Rs 40,000 will be given as per the Government mandate.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajkumar Patel of Svitch MotoCorp said, “We are extremely delighted to launch the CSR762. The launch comes after two years of rigorous development and multiple prototypes; the final design boasts features that are tailor-made for the Indian Millennials. We are also looking at strengthening our dealership network in India. We have already inked deals with over 15 Electric Bike Dealership Showrooms across the country and are looking to expand this further. The investment will help us streamline our efforts and make the launch of CSR 762 a grand success”.

CSR762 is one of the most anticipated EV launches of 2022. Targeted at the millennials, CSR762 is the perfect electric motorbike for daily commuters. The bike provides a staggering range of 120 Kms when fully charged. The CSR762 comes with double 3.7 kWh Li-ion NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) Batteries that are encased individually in “suitcase-like” carriers. These can easily slide-in & slide-out as CSR762 supports ‘Swappable Battery’ technology, which completely removes the hassle of waiting at the station while your EV battery is being charged. Customers can also charge the bike by utilising its industry-standard CCS (Combined Charging System) Battery Charger.

There are six different riding modes for the CSR 762, of which three are standard riding modes, followed by Sports, Reverse and Parking modes. To ensure smooth functioning of these features, CSR762 comes with a ‘Central Drive System’ along with a powerful 3 kW PMS (Permanent Magnet Synchronous) Motor, which will make your commute within the city an experience you will look forward to every day.

This electric bike has a 5-inch TFT Colour Display that displays only the crucial details to the rider without distracting them from the road. The bike integrates a Sporty yet Elegant Headlight that illuminates the roadway even when cutting a sharp corner.

The design of CSR762 has been inspired by the ‘Asiatic Lions’ of Gujarat, which signifies Power, Pride, Personality and Dominance; with all the “majestic” features, CSR762 looks to reflect the same.

Svitch MotoCorp is taking utmost care regarding the safety features of this bike. The PMS Motor and Central Drive System provide a meticulous Drag Control and a ‘ThermoSyphon Cooling System’. This helps to tackle overheating complications. The calculative approach involves a stationary simulation of flow and pressure to achieve higher intake, especially when cruising. Also, the cooling vents have been integrated near the battery and motor to drastically reduce overheating, which has been and still is a prevalent concern with EVs.

The CSR community is committed to delivering a state-of-the-art e-motorcycling experience, leaving no stone unturned to change the paradigm of EV automobiles.