SVKM’s NMIMS Chandigarh Campus’s industry roundtable stresses regular revision in syllabi to include emerging challenges and contemporary issues

National, 14 October 2022: SVKM’s NMIMS, a deemed-to-be-university, Chandigarh Campus has organized an industry roundtable discussion on ‘Business, Socio-Legal & Technological Advancement: A Revolution in Higher Education.’ The industry roundtable was inaugurated by eminent dignitaries across a wide gamut of business education and concluded on a high note.

Attended by renowned personalities and industry veterans in the education sector including Prof. (Dr.) G S Bajpai, Vice Chancellor at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala; Dr. Satish Kumar, Chief Scientist, Centre of Excellence for Intelligent Sensors and Systems (ISenS); Prof. (Dr.) Ravi Inder Singh, Professor in Finance, University Business School, Punjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana; Mr. Ansul Khera, Head of Special Projects, TIDE Platform; and Major Dr Gulshan Kumar, Director General, ICSI, among others.

This unique national conclave reviewed the current practices in education and deliberated challenges before the school management and students. The deliberations consisted of experts panels addressing issues in five tracks such as:

Track 1: A prologue on Higher Education: Contemporary issues on Socio-Legal and Policy Perspectives

Track 2: Engineering – A Pathway to Innovation

Track 3: Contemporary Business Practices: Influence on Higher Education

Track 4: Focus on Service Industry/Start-ups in Higher Education for the Millennials

Track 5: Empowering Service Industry for Indian Economic Growth

Prof. (Dr.) Jaskiran Kaur, Campus Director spoke on the need for innovation and technology upliftment. Prof. Kaur said, “This conclave is set to give a vast exposure to all students and faculty members in the areas of technology, business, and entrepreneurship, and it will improve their overall social, business, and technical competencies.”

The panel discussion started with Dr. Satish Kumar, Chief Scientist, Centre of Excellence for Intelligent Sensors and Systems (ISenS), CSIO Chandigarh with the topic ‘Engineering: A Pathway to innovation’. Dr. Kumar said, “Engineering students should learn science and vice-a-versa which can lead to the emergence of multi-disciplinary technologies. Innovating from mind to market is also part of the innovation process. Edge computing, AI, and quantum computing require deeper penetration and one should have expert knowledge in one area.”

Prof. (Dr.) G S Bajpai, Vice Chancellor at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala stressed the role of the credit-based system, NEP, and steps taken by higher education bodies nowadays, especially for law students. He stressed the usage of digital resources, MooCs, swayam, and national knowledge resources for law students and faculty members.

Prof, Ravi Inder Singh, said, “As the fifth largest economy in the world, India has more than 1,000 universities and 40,000 colleges dedicated to higher education. It is crucial that we upgrade our human resources, youth, and human capabilities in a competitive manner. We need to work towards the development of the thought process of youngsters along with skilled development. According to India’s skill report, 133 million jobs will be created by technology. The digital revolution is going to bring in a change that is necessary for skill development in society.”

To make the conclave more impactful, Mr. Anshul Khera spoke on Focus on Service Industry/Start-ups in Higher Education for the Millennials. He suggested, “Opting for open electives, department electives subjects during the UG programs could be a driving force for starting a business.”

Maj. Dr. Gulshan Kumar stressed ‘Empowering Service Industry for Indian Economic Growth’ and the ongoing challenges before industries and guided students about how to start a business.