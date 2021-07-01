SVP Global Q4 FY21 Results Show Sustained Growth

Mumbai, June 30: SVP Global Ventures Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, has declared its Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2021. Although the Q4FY20 & Q1FY21 operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a strong rebound of operations in Q2FY21 and sustained performance in Q3FY 21 & Q4FY21.

Revenue for Q4FY21 stood at Rs. 571.1 crs as compared to Rs.321.3 crs in Q4FY20 with a Y-o-Y growth of 77.8%. Revenue for FY21 stood at Rs. 1422.4 crs.

EBIDTA for Q4FY21 stood at Rs. 93.6 crs as compared to Rs. 66.2 crs in Q4FY20 with a Y-0-Y growth of 41.4%. EBIDTA for FY21 stood at Rs. 234.2 crs.

Operational efficiencies, better product mix and cost rationalization led to a considerable increase in margins on a sustainable basis.

Consolidated PAT for Q4FY21 stood at Rs. 38.3 crs with Y-o-Y growth of 561.8%.

Increase in Q4FY21 quarterly Revenue, EBITDA, PAT and EPS both on Y-o-Y basis and Q-o-Q basis, enabling overall profit after tax of Rs. 24.9 crs. in FY 21.

Commenting on the results and performance for Q4, Major General O.P. Gulia, President for SVP Global Ventures Limited, said; “We are focused on sustaining the growth momentum and constantly evaluating prospects to expand our business, thereby enhancing value for our stakeholders. As we drive forward in our journey of progress and profitability, I firmly believe our shareholders will support us in this endeavour.”

About SVP Global

Established in 1898 by Shri Vallabh Pittie, SVP Global Ventures started its business journey as a trader to become one of India’s largest compact cotton yarn manufacturers with a combined experience of promoters and management for over 2 decades. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai and is primarily engaged in manufacturing polyester, polyester & cotton blend, and 100% cotton yarn across 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, Ramnad, Coimbatore and Sohar, Oman. The professionally managed Company has a vision to become a world-leading, fully integrated textile company in manufacturing yarn, fabric and end-user garments; it currently employees more than 3500 people across its manufacturing facilities. The continued focus has been to invest in the best technology, identify manufacturing locations that provide logistic and cost efficiencies.