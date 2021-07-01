SVP Global Ventures Limited records PAT growth of 561% (YOY) in Q4FY21

Mumbai: SVP Global Ventures, the fastest growing Indian multinational in cotton yarn manufacturing announced their FY21 and Q4FY21 results. It has reported total income of Rs 1422.4cr for FY 21. The Company has shown sustained growth over the quarters. The Q4FY21 revenue is Rs.571.1 crores as compared to Rs.321.3 crores during Q4FY20. The EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.6 crores for Q4 reflecting a growth of 41.4% YoY.

The company has posted net profit of Rs.38.3 crores for the period Q4FY21 as compared to net profit of Rs.33.3 crores for Q4FY20. The company has reported EPS of Rs.3.0 for Q4FY21 an increase of 52.5% YoY.

Highlights

Financials Q4 FY21 YOY% FY 21 Revenue (Rs in Crs) 571.1 77.8% 1422.4 EBITDA (Rs in Crs) 93.6 41.4% 234.2 PAT (Rs in Crs) 38.3 561.8% 24.9 EPS (Rs) 3.0 (Qtr.) 52.5% 2.0

Commenting on the results and performance for Q4FY21, Major General O.P Gulia, President of SVP Group said, “The phenomenal financial result shows sustained growth by the company. The company has bounced back strongly from the down faced during Q1FY20 due to lockdown. It shows strong fundamentals and a vision for future. While the manufacturing sector saw crippling effect overall but the strong demand revival in yarn market, better pricing and change in the product mix led to the growth. From here onwards, SVP Global will achieve further growth”.