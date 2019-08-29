Swaraj organised Mega Service Camp in Bihar at 100 workshops

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, held a statewide mega service camp in Bihar, for customers of its entire range of tractors and farm machinery. This customer-centric initiative was organized between August 22 and 24, 2019 in more than 100 workshops, thereby benefitting over 15,000 farmers.

Swaraj customers availed of an exhaustive 15-point check on each vehicle, completely free of cost, through trained technicians. In addition, customers also enjoyed discounts on spare parts, labour and XM oil.

Speaking on this service initiative, Mr Rajiv Rellan, Head Sales & Marketing, Swaraj Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Being a customer centric company, it has always been our endeavourto provide our customers with the best-in-class service experience. Over the years, Mega Service Camp of Swaraj has become a service brand to reckon with and has consistently delivered on our promise of ‘Solid Bharosa’.

Further Mr. Rellan said, “We are continually focused on providing an unmatched customer experience and initiatives such as these re-affirm our commitment to customers, who form the bedrock of our success.”

Each participating customer was also offered exciting gifts at the workshops. Service camp is an annual event organized by Swaraj before harvesting season to felicitate smooth functioning of the vehicles.