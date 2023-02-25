Swavalamban Mela By Sidbi Is Back Again In The City

Chennai: SIDBI is back again in the city and is organizing the Swavalamban Mela in Chennai from February 22 to 26, 2023 where artisans and entrepreneurs mostly women from across the state will showcase their handicrafts and products.

For the last 3 years, each Regional Office organizes Swavalamban Mela, and this year the Chennai Office is hosting it in Annai Theresa Women’s Complex, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai from 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

Our objective is to create a platform that will enable micro-enterprises and women entrepreneurs in promoting their products. This exhibition will also help them connect with various stakeholders to maximize their sales says a senior official from the Chennai office.

Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries, of Tamil Nadu Government, Tmt. Sigy Thomas Vaidyan, IAS will be the Chief Guest and inaugurate the 5-daylong event.

There will be almost 50 stalls by artisans and entrepreneurs from almost all the districts in the State. Entry is free and footfall and sales are expected to rise. SIDBI will be keeping track of daily sales while offering special vouchers to the best artisans.

Swavalamban Mela aims to spread entrepreneurship culture across the country. The main objective of Swavalamban Mela is to turn youth from ‘job seekers’ to ‘job creators’, restrict rural migration to urban areas, and promote sustainable livelihood opportunities. Skilling, credit connect and market connect are the 3 main pillars of the Swavalamban Mela meaning Self-reliance. Chennai 22 February 2023.