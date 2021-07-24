Sweden Joins The International Solar Alliance

New Delhi: Sweden has ratified and deposited the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and its Membership of the International Solar Alliance entered into force on 17 July 2021

Speaking about Sweden’s membership, Ambassador Klas Molin said, “Sweden is happy to join the International Solar Alliance. Prime Minister Löfven reiterated to Prime Minister Modi the need for enhanced global cooperation at their last meeting. The creation and development of the ISA as an instrumental framework, in which India plays a leading role, is an important step in this direction. Sweden hopes to bring its expertise and its experience in renewable energy and clean energy technologies to discussions in the ISA and hopes to contribute in meeting the challenges related to climate change.”

Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General, ISA, said, ” I am extremely delighted to welcome the Kingdom of Sweden. This is the starting point of a strategic partnership between ISA and Sweden. I am sure we can achieve sustainable, equitable and more prosperous future for all through solar energy.”