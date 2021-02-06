Swedish Medical Center Names Jaya Kumar, MD, New Chief Medical Officer

Englewood, CO : Jaya Kumar, MD, has been selected as the Chief Medical Officer for Swedish Medical Center. Dr. Kumar has extensive experience creating hospital operational and quality improvements; and is committed to the delivery of providing excellent care.

Dr. Kumar joins Swedish from Medical City McKinney, part of HCA Healthcare’s Medical City Healthcare, where she served as the Chief Medical Officer. The 260-bed, acute care hospital offers comprehensive services including a Level III trauma center, cardiovascular, neurological services, general surgery, orthopedics, women’s services, a neonatal intensive care unit and psychiatric services. Medical City McKinney is a primary stroke center, a stroke rehabilitation center and an accredited chest pain center.

Highlights of Dr. Kumar’s achievements include improvement of the hospital’s performance on the clinical excellence scorecard from 123rd in HCA Healthcare to the current rank of 26th. Dr. Kumar created a culture of collaboration and mutual respect with the medical staff leading to an increase in Physician Engagement Survey scores to above the 90th percentile in all survey areas across the board. As a leader in the Medical City Healthcare division, Dr. Kumar has been instrumental throughout the COVID-19 response as she led several COVID-19 workgroups and served as a medical advisor for smaller Medical City hospitals.

Dr. Kumar is known for her vast clinical expertise and relentless passion for patient safety and quality. She was nominated as the Doctor of the Year, recognized as a physician champion for sepsis and served as guest speaker for various organizations such as the US India Chamber of Commerce and Greater Dallas Asian American Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Kumar is board certified in Nephrology and Internal Medicine. She received her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from King George Medical College in India and completed her internal medicine residency at Long Island College Hospital in New York and UCSF (Fresno) in California.

“I am thrilled to introduce Dr. Kumar to our dedicated team here at Swedish Medical Center! Swedish, one of HCA Healthcare’s largest hospitals, is the only level I trauma center in Colorado to be recognized with the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award, and has earned seven straight ‘A’s from the Leapfrog Group for quality and safety,” said Ryan Tobin, CEO of Swedish Medical Center. “Our excellent care is unmatched, even throughout an unprecedented pandemic. Dr. Kumar joins us during a remarkable time, and her guidance and leadership will be valued as we move to combat this historic time.”

Dr. Kumar begins her new role on February 15, 2021.