Swig Partners Launches Connecting Wineries to Import and Distribution Partners

The official launch of SWIG Partners comes after 9 months of active operations between Erik Segelbaum and Amy Troutmiller, through their individual businesses SOMLYAY and Common Fuel Consulting.

SWIG stands for Strategic Wholesale & Import Growth. They match wineries and other alcoholic beverage producers with import and distribution partners in the United States. Included in their services are strategy creation and advising on compliance and import laws and regulations.

Says Segelbaum, “Amy and I were regularly receiving these specific requests. Given Amy’s supply side expertise, our combined efforts amplify our efficacy in providing this much needed service.”

“Erik is incredibly respected, well connected, and one of the best educators and sommeliers I know. I happen to have deep understanding and experience in the import and wholesale side of the business. Together, we were best poised to serve our clients needs,” added Troutmiller.

Advanced Sommelier and Certified Specialist of Wine Alexandra Cherniavsky manages their endeavor. Her body of work has landed her on Wine Enthusiast’s “100 Best Wine Restaurants in America” and StarChefs “Rising Star Sommelier” lists.

SWIG Partners’ website provides a trade portal where importers and wholesalers can request access to their growing list of brands seeking representation. It has been increasingly more difficult for producers to connect with import and distribution partners. The SWIG Partners team utilizes their extensive relationships and expertise to provide this vital service. Unlike traditional brokers or commercial agents, SWIG does not charge ongoing fees or commission. They prioritize the long-term financial success of their clients.

Says Troutmiller, “We know that once a producer opens a market, they need control over how to use their profits. They can invest in sales and marketing or see more in their bottom line. Our job is to make the match and get them started. Not just anywhere or with anyone, but with companies we handpick knowing that their brand is a great fit.”

SWIG Partners is accepting new brands seeking facilitation. Importers and distributors may also contact the SWIG Partners team to discuss categories and opportunities for procurement. If you are seeking new import or wholesale relationships, email alex@SWIGpartners.com.