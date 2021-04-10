Swiss Beauty Forays Into the Skin Category With Its All-New Skincare Range

After gaining immense success in the cosmetic sector, Swiss Beauty has now expanded its range of products to include skincare, with the launch of 10 new products. Available at extremely affordable prices, this premium range is an ideal solution for skin affected by the challenges of city life, including the current pandemic.

Swiss beauty’s skincare range is non toxic and formulated with high-quality ingredients that moisturize the skin, leaving it soft and healthy-looking. From skin-brightening to collagen-boosting, this range consists of clay masks, face masks, cleansers, serums, exfoliating gel, peel-off mask and much more!

Swiss Beauty Clay Masks comes in 5 variants filled with extracts such as avocado, blueberry, lavender, rose, and mint that provide a much-needed extravagance to your skincare regime. Also aimed at exfoliation and pore care, these masks are enriched with formulas that hydrate, moisturize and brighten your skin.

Packed with anti-aging properties, Swiss Beauty Gold Serum, Vit-C Serum and Face Oil carefully reduce environmental toxins that cause fine lines, restores the oil balance of the skin, making it firm yet tender and shiny.

Commenting on the launch of Swiss Beauty’s Skincare range, the Co-Founder Amit Goyal Said, “Swiss Beauty has become a market leader in colour cosmetics over the years and has established a loyal customer base. With the launch of a new skincare range, Swiss Beauty wants to offer a complete beauty experience to its customers. As with cosmetics, our skincare products are also rooted in innovation that uses feel-good ingredients to give a healthy-looking and glowing skin.”

You can now get your hands on Swiss Beauty’s extensive range of skincare products on other e-commerce websites including Amazon, Nykaa, and more.