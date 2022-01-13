Switching to hybrid work? Read the top security recommendations

By Mr. Filip Cotfas, Channel Manager, CoSoSys

Hybrid work environments that support a mix of at-home and in-office arrangements are emerging as COVID-19 restrictions are gradually lifted. These environments open up new challenges for companies. Besides factors such as productivity and collaboration, security is a critical component to consider when establishing a hybrid workspace.

After last year’s swift shift to remote work, companies are navigating into unprecedented territories this year as they switch to more permanent hybrid work arrangements for their employees. Many large organizations such as Google, Facebook, EY, and Salesforce have recently announced their plans to combine remote work with office time.

Besides the opportunities, embracing a hybrid work model presents several challenges, such as planning flexible working hours, equipping employees with fit-for-purpose technology, and implementing new policies to accommodate teams. It also means a workforce that has spent the last year discovering new ways to work. They are now more mobile, jumping between devices and networks, and also more likely to leverage cloud collaboration technologies to share potentially sensitive information between colleagues. All of this creates new cybersecurity and data protection challenges for businesses as they transition to hybrid work environments.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic raised many data protection, security, and compliance questions. Data security threats have seen a sharp rise with the introduction of work from home for the majority of companies. This rise happened not only due to malicious outsiders looking to exploit security vulnerabilities but also due to insider threats such as human error and social engineering. With lessons learned from last year, ensuring security for a new world of the hybrid workforce while balancing accessibility should be a top priority for businesses.

Here are our key security recommendations for any organization looking to adopt hybrid work arrangements for their employees.

1. Enforce device security

When adopting a hybrid work model, you should pay special attention to your employees’ devices for work-related tasks. These work devices should be kept up to date with the latest antivirus and antimalware to reduce the risk of outsider threats. You might also want to control the use of peripheral devices that include USB storage devices. For risks originating within the organization, you should implement a Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution. With DLP, you can minimize the risk of data loss, leakage, and theft by safeguarding sensitive data categories directly. When applied on the endpoint, DLP policies stay active regardless of a device’s location and can, thus, support remote compliance. These solutions, help companies stay compliant.

Securing mobile and printer devices that your employees use outside the office walls is another critical security requirement. Otherwise, your data is open to security threats such as phishing, mobile malware, and accidental or intentional data leaks by your staff. To avoid these, you should start by establishing a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy that provides clear guidance on what personal devices employees can use for work and how information should be accessed safely and securely, as well as mobile security best practices. DLP can also help to prevent confidential information from being sent to printers.

Using appropriate encryption is another essential security measure with a hybrid workforce. Encryption is useful against cyberattacks and cases when a device is lost or stolen, as unauthorized people can’t access data.

2. Optimize productivity and collaboration

In a hybrid workspace, it is crucial for your company to balance collaboration security and employee productivity. Without proper controls, collaboration tools can expose your organization to serious risks and damages.

For remote and hybrid teams, collaboration tools are easy to adopt and help to enhance productivity. Still, they also increase security threats through easy and often uncontrolled file-sharing and team collaboration. These tools usually have basic built-in security capabilities but often do not provide adequate protection from some of the most common security risks, like data leaks and data loss.

Insider threats are very present when your team uses workstream collaboration tools and can take different forms, such as an accidental share of a customer database, an intentional disclosure of company business plans, or sending sensitive to the public cloud. DLP solutions with content-aware protection capabilities can help you reduce these security risks by monitoring and blocking confidential data about being shared. Some of the DLP software already have definitions for the most common types of protected data like PII, source code, and regular expressions. They also offer the possibility of safeguarding data by file type or name or defining custom content to serve specialized needs.

3. Embrace Zero Trust

“Never trust, always verify” is the core principle of Zero Trust, and it means no implicit trust is granted to networks, systems, or data. The model assumes that each request to access assets or resources must be verified, regardless of whether it comes from inside or outside of the traditional firewall. Trust in users and devices are established through authentication and continuous monitoring of each access attempt, with custom security policies that protect applications.

If your organization adopts a hybrid work model, that means a mobile workforce and the need to protect people, devices, apps, and data wherever they are located. Insider threats continue to be a significant risk in this case, and whether malicious or accidental, they can cause considerable damages to your organization. Many breaches are carried out purposefully by internal actors, and having a zero-trust mindset is helpful whether employees are in the office or work from home.

A principle of Zero Trust security is least privilege access, which means minimizing each user’s exposure to sensitive parts of the network. Access to systems and applications is granted on a need-to-know basis, including employees, partners, and contractors. Micro-segmentation is another crucial component, meaning the practice of breaking up security perimeters into small zones to maintain separate access for separate parts of the network. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is also a core value of Zero Trust. MFA requires more than one piece of evidence to authenticate a user: entering a password is insufficient to gain access.

4. Secure your cloud-based solutions and services

Cloud solutions and services are frequently used in hybrid work environments as they offer flexibility, accessibility, and easier scalability. Companies can mistakenly believe that the provider is solely responsible for the security of the cloud environment. But businesses also have a responsibility for securing their data and user access, whether the cloud service is Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Some of the best practices to secure your information in cloud environments are monitoring, controlling, and limiting access to files, keeping your network security up-to-date, and using strong passwords. Another strategy involves encrypting sensitive data before it is transferred to the cloud.

5. Train your workforce

A new working model comes with new threats and demands refreshed awareness. This means that your security efforts are incomplete without employee training. Suppose you’re looking to keep your business safe and remain as efficient as possible in a flexible work environment. In that case, you should consider (re)training your employees, especially those that are hybrid or fully remote, with a focus on the threats and risks they need to be aware of, as well as the cybersecurity best practices they need to know. Cybersecurity awareness training is critical for reducing the risk of a data breach due to an employee’s actions.

Apparently, the hybrid workforce is among the most prominent changes arising from the ashes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Securing data across a hybrid IT infrastructure is a primary responsibility for any organization, regardless of the size or industry, especially with the emerging data protection regulations.