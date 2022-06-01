Switzerland in the UK Roadshow Prepares for Lift-Off!

Following the announcement by President Ignazio Cassis and Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Switzerland and the UK are to start work on a new enhanced trade deal, the Swiss Business Hub UK + Ireland today announced they will be running the Switzerland in the UK Roadshow from 6th June to 1st July. Comprising a series of five events at major economic and political hubs across the UK, the tour will focus on further developing collaborations and trade in key technology and services areas where both countries are acknowledged world leaders – lifesciences, robotics, space tech, medtech and cleantech.

The programme will focus on Switzerland as an innovation force and will involve engagement with Swiss exporters, associations, clusters, decision/policy makers, Swiss and UK-based government bodies, innovation communities, academics, and industry experts.

Itinerary:

CAMBRIDGE 6th Jun: Cell and gene therapy

BIRMINGHAM 7th June: Sustainable mobility

EDINBURGH 8th June: Space tech

OXFORD 30th June: Global health & vaccine development

OXFORD 1st July: Cleantech

Registration for the events is now open here and will close on 24th June. The format will comprise an afternoon seminar and evening networking event. Members of press are welcome to attend the afternoon seminar.

Natalie Thomas, Head of Swiss Business Hub UK + Ireland, commented, “We are extremely excited to be launching this important series of events involving established Swiss companies, plus startups and academic and research partnerships. Face-to-face meetings and new encounters with key players from business, science, culture and politics will strengthen relationships and promote collaboration between our two nations.”

The Edinburgh event on the 8th of June will focus on the important topic of how space technology can be used in a sustainable manner that supports environmental protection, featuring subject matter experts from the likes of Space Office Switzerland, the UK Space Agency, Spire, Swiss Exchange, ClearSpace, Satellite Finance Network, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Development International and Space Scotland. Markus Leitner, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Kingdom, and Ivan McKee, Scottish Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, will provide opening addresses at the event which has been organised in partnership with the University of Edinburgh and AstroAgency.

Daniel Smith, Founder of AstroAgency and Director of Space Scotland, stated “We’re expecting this to be a great event that sets strong foundations for further engagement. Both Scotland and Switzerland are looking to address the topic of space sustainability ‘head on’, but there’s no doubt that by sharing knowledge, ideas and working together, we’ll be in a stronger position to produce tangible outcomes that go beyond discussion and into meaningful action”.