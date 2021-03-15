Sykes India Wins Double Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2021 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Hyderabad: Global customer service outsourcer SYKES, has announced that it has been bestowed with Double Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Contact Center of the Year – All Other Industries and Customer Service Management Team of the Year categories in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14th, 2021.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees on organizations’ and individuals’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SYKES India bagged Bronze Awards for its nominations for both Customer Service Management Team of the Year and Contact Center of the Year. The company was recognized for its agility in providing support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They were able to immediately respond to their clients’ needs and their workforce, moving their teams to a work-at-home set-up within 24 hours upon the lockdown announcement. They were also quick to adapt to changes, experiencing minimal operational disruption, and even managing to acquire new projects amid the pandemic. In fact, they have very recently opened new site and closed new partnerships, rapidly growing their employee base from a humble 750 to over 2,000.

“We are genuinely proud of everyone’s unwavering dedication, support and partnership. Our SYKESers and our client partners are the reason why we continued to thrive amid the challenges that we faced in 2020. We’re glad to have started the new year with this very prestigious double recognition, and I know that this is just the beginning of more opportunities for our SYKESers,” said Dishant Bhojwani, Senior Vice President Client and Operations Management, Country Head and General Manager SYKES India.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”