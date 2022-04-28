Symega Food Ingredients Announces the Launch of ‘Cuisinary’ at AAHAR

Mumbai, 28th April, 2022: Symega Food Ingredients Limited launched ‘CUISINARY’, a range of premium quality food solutions, including seasonings, sauces, coatings and flavour enhancers for professional kitchens at the AAHAR-International Food & Hospitality Fair, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today.

The Cuisinary range includes seasonings, breaders & coatings, sprinklers, flavour burst, spice blends and powders, marinades, cooking sauces, mayonnaise & dressings. All products are crafted with high-quality ingredients and are aimed at providing food solutions for hotels, restaurants, caterers and quick service restaurants.

A test kitchen run by senior in-house chefs from Symega was set up at AAHAR, demonstrating product application and usage ideas as well as offering all visitors a chance to experience the products in delicious food and beverage preparations.

Speaking on the occasion, Santhosh Stephen, Managing Director, Symega Food Ingredients said, “We observe that the demand for convenient, high quality cooking ingredients is booming in the food service sector in India. Commercial kitchens are shrinking in area or getting costlier and manpower is getting scarce. At the same time, consumers are increasingly demanding better quality, variety, and consistency. CUISINARY aims to fill this need gap. We offer chefs with the comfort of quality and convenience while letting them be more creative at their craft with a range of well thought out and carefully designed ingredients, keeping a chef’s needs at the core of our brand. Over the next three years, we plan to be an integral part of all commercial kitchens here and aim to cover all of India with an extensive distributor network, across all major cities and towns.”

Symega is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing sensory solutions for food, beverage, and allied industries. Headquartered near Kochi in Kerala, India, Symega caters to the whole spectrum of the food and beverage industry, right from processing, manufacturing, retail and food service, with a comprehensive basket of solutions that include natural colours, flavours, spice blends and seasonings, culinary products, and specialty ingredients.

In addition to offering tailor-made ingredient solutions, Symega also collaborates with its clients to develop winning recipes and formulations as well as offering total manufacturing and private labelling support. Some of their notable clients include Pepsico, Nestle, Unilever, ITC, Amul, and Hershey’s. Symega focuses on achieving an ambitious target of INR 1000 crore by FY2026, driven by the opportunities offered by the market on one side and an unmatched level of synergy drawn from tightly integrated business divisions – both horizontally and vertically. They aim to be the largest end-to-end solution provider for the food and beverage manufacturing and service industry in India with the mission of bringing delight to food, institutional customers and the end consumers.