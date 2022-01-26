Symphony Ltd, PAT at ₹ 68 Cr. in Nine Months Ended FY 2021-22

x

Financial Highlights:

(₹ Crores) Particulars Standalone Consolidated Nine Months x ended December 2021 Nine Months ended December 2020 Nine Months ended December 2021 Nine Months x ended December 2020 Sales 388 275 653 560 Net Profit 68 63 57 44 EPS (₹) (on the face value of ₹ 2 each) 9.69 8.97 8.15 6.30

Standalone sales are ₹ 388 cr. for Nine Months ended 21-22 vs. ₹ 275 cr. for Nine Months ended 20-21. Standalone PAT is ₹ 68 cr. for Nine Months ended 21-22 vs. ₹ 63 cr. for Nine Months ended 20-21.

Consolidated sales are ₹ 653 cr. for Nine Months ended 21-22 vs. ₹ 560 cr. for Nine Months ended 20-21. Consolidated PAT is ₹ 57 cr. for Nine Months ended 21-22 vs. ₹ 44 cr. for Nine Months ended 20-21.

Symphony has recommended a 2nd interim dividend of 50% i.e. ₹ 1/- per equity share of ₹ 2/- each amounting to ₹ 7 crores.

January 25, 2022: Mr. Nrupesh Shah, Executive Director of Symphony Ltd. has commented:

Standalone Gross Profit and EBITDA margin % during the quarter are lower due to:

Large revenue expenses incurred for various initiatives related to Direct to Consumer Sales (D2C), Large Space ventilated air cooler (LSV), exports to the USA and new upcoming air cooler models.

The Company initiated various measures to support the trade partners to take care of their inventory and better sales performance in subsequent quarters.

Nine months Consolidated Gross Profit and EBITDA margin % are higher than the previous year. Annual and March 2022 quarter Consolidated Gross Profit and EBITDA % are expected in line with the previous year.

Outlook

Having a premium brand with various path-breaking models for household, commercial and industrial needs and being a market leader, we are quite optimistic for growth and performance in a medium to long term period that remains intact.