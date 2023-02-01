Symposium 2023 Highlights the Roles of Young Entrepreneurs in Achieving G20 Goals at SVKM’s NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management

Mumbai, 01 February 2023 – SVKM’s NMIMS’ Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (PDSE) recently hosted the PDSE Symposium 2023, with a focus on the role of entrepreneurs in India and the challenges faced by them. As India takes on the presidency of the G20 Nations in September 2022, the symposium aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of an “inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive” agenda. NMIMS’ PDSE, an institute that has always championed the cause of education and business growth in India, intends to utilize its human resource of 900+ entrepreneurs to contribute to India’s goal of G20 leadership.

The symposium featured keynote speeches by senior academicians from premium B Schools, CII YI senior members, Industry experts, and practicing entrepreneurs including Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, an alumnus of the institute and a B20 Steering Committee Member, who discussed the role of Young India (YI) in the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance and the importance of creating a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem. He highlighted his personal experience with YI and his involvement in the organization’s various initiatives and projects, including the G20 Entrepreneur Alliance and the Commonwealth Alliance which he founded. Mr. Mitanshu, YI Chair Mumbai Chapter further elaborated on the same.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, of NMIMS, said, “The symposium provided a productive discussion and an opportunity to address the challenges and issues faced in the entrepreneurship sector. I am particularly pleased with the focus on family businesses, which is a topic close to my heart, and the difficulties they face in raising finances. The rapidly changing landscape of technology and global events presents unique challenges for the business sector. As young entrepreneurs and business leaders navigate this landscape, it is crucial for them to focus on social inclusivity and economic upliftment.” Prof. Seema Mahajan, Director, Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management, said, “Our objective is to make students officially aware of working methodological practices and ensure they become an immediate part of the organisation through our green belt project. We are committed to preparing our students to be able to respond to potential pandemics and conflicts. Our School is taking all the initiatives ensuring that entrepreneurs need to focus on sustainability along with business profits and develop inclusive growth strategies. She further added, “with her colleagues Dr Beena Nair, and the YI team they will soon be ready with an Action plan.”

In conclusion, the PDSE Symposium was a valuable platform for entrepreneurs, senior Academicians, from premium schools and business leaders to come together. They also shared their experiences and knowledge, and to discuss the ways in which they can work together to support India’s G20 leadership.