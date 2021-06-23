Synapsica Healthcare raises $4.2 million from IvyCap Ventures and Endiya Partners for global expansion

June 23, 2021
Synapsica Healthcare has recently announced funding of $4.2 million in Series-A round backed by VC funds IvyCap Ventures and Endiya Partners. The funding round also saw participation from Silicon Valley-based incubator Y Combinator, and other angel investors.

From L to R- Kuldeep Singh Chauhan, CTO, Meenakshi Singh, CEO, and Dr Cherian, COO, Synapsica

Founded by Meenakshi Singh, Dr Cherian and Kuldeep Singh Chauhan, Synapsica aims to improve the quality of radiology reports while making it easier for doctors to create them. The new capital would be used for overseas growth and to further expand the suite of AI features that help Radiologists and spine specialists create patient reports quickly, or even in real-time at the tableside.

