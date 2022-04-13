Synaptic integrates with G2 to provide authentic product reviews and richer alternative data insights

April 13, 2022; India: Synaptic, leading global financial data analytics platform focused on providing actionable insights to global financial firms and investors, today announced that it has extended new dataset integrations on their platform to include the product peer reviews and ratings from G2. In this regard, Synaptic in collaboration with G2 has released a report on 7 top funded Indian SaaS companies and their alt data metrics including the likes of Razorpay, Dhruva, Whatfix, DarwinBox, Browserstack, Hasura, and DarwinBox, amongst others.

With timely and authentic user reviews from G2, Synaptic users will be able to better evaluate software companies for a comprehensive analysis of their performance. G2 is the world$B!G(Bs largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2 data on Synaptic helps investors get high-quality product feedback and ratings from over 10 lakh active users. This helps to capture user sentiment for investment decision-making, and gives actionable insights throughout the value chain.

Following this integration, Rohit Razdan, Co-Founder, Synaptic said, $B!H(BWe have now integrated G2 product reviews on Synaptic allowing our users access to one of the most reliable and in-depth dataset on product reviews. Harnessing the G2 Reviews with other datasets on Synaptic, allows our investor users carry out holistic research and 360-degree view on product companies. At Synaptic, our aim is to bring together rich datasets on a single pane of glass to help investors become more data-driven.$B!I(B $B!H(BOur integration with Synaptic will offer an array of opportunities for users to make better technology and purchasing decisions, and utilize the products that are best suited for their business. This will bring a dynamic shift in helping financial firms and investors derive valuable insights from vast amounts of data. G2$B!G(Bs reviews capture an array of feedback data points to help inform product development, marketing, sales, and customer success efforts to drive maximum adoption, conversion, retention, and expansion$B!I(B, Brittany Wroblewski, VP of Strategic Partnerships, G2 added.

Below is an overview of the top funded Indian SaaS companies based on Synaptic and G2 metrics.

Company Founded On Total Funding ($ Mn) Description Last Funding Round Notable Investors G2 Product Review Synaptic Data Rating Review Count Employee count YoY% Website Traffic* YoY% Razorpay 2014 741.6 Razorpay is a platform that enables businesses to accept, process, and disburse payments. Series F Sequoia Capital India, GIC, TCV, Y Combinator, Alkeon Capital, Tiger Global Management, Lone Pine Capital, SalesForce Ventures, Matrix Partners India, Ribbit Capital 3.9 30 63 227 Druva 2008 475 Druva delivers a SaaS-based platform to protect and manage enterprise data across endpoint, data center and cloud workloads. – Sequoia Capital India,Orios Venture Partners,Riverwood Capital,Viking Global Investors,Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec 4.5 321 26 14 ChargeBee 2011 468.17 Chargebee provides subscription and recurring billing systems for SaaS and e-commerce businesses. Series H Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital India, 4.6 509 95 2 Sapphire Ventures, Insight Partners,Steadview Capital,Accel BrowserStack 2011 250 BrowserStack is a software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 15 global data centers. Series B Bond, Insight Partners,Accel 4.3 45 45 60 Whatfix 2014 139.845 Whatfix is a digital platform that helps businesses simplify their training and support efforts with accessible contextual information. Series D Sequoia Capital India,SoftBank Vision Fund, Helion Venture Partners,Cisco,F-Prime Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Eight Roads Ventures,Stellaris Venture Partners 4.6 186 55 78 Hasura 2017 136.5 Hasura is a software technology company that provides developer-focused tooling products. Series C Vertex Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners,Nexus Venture Partners,Greenoaks Capital,STRIVE,John Thompson,SAP.iO 4.7 24 24 73 Darwinbox 2015 107 Darwinbox is an end-to-end enterprise HR software that enables enterprises to automate the entire employee lifecycle in one HR platform. Series D TCV, JG Digital Equity Ventures, 3one4 Capital,SCB 10X,Lightspeed India Partners,Endiya Partners,Salesforce Ventures,Sequoia Capital India,iLabs Capital 3.9 42 79 160

Data as of Feb 2022

*Website traffic is measured by Alexa $B!F(Breach per million$B!G(B which is the number of people visiting the website on a daily basis out of 1 million people*