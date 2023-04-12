Synchrony extends critical medical infrastructure and nutrition support for the underserved communities

Hyderabad, April 12, 2023:Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, has undertaken critical initiatives to support medical infrastructure and provide nutrition to the underserved community in India. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavours, Synchrony provided support to IG Hospital in Delhi, MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad and conducted a nutrition kit distribution drive in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the initiatives, Michael Matthews, Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Corporate Responsibility Officer, Synchrony, said, “Medical care and nutrition are among one the top priorities for India, and the pandemic has further reinforced the need for top-grade healthcare infrastructure in the country. With the aim to bring positive societal changes and empower the underserved, we are focusing on providing support to deserving medical facilities. We hope our efforts will provide access to those who are in dire need of medical support and nutrition. We deeply appreciate the support of our partner United Way in our journey to make healthcare and nutrition accessible for everyone.”

Synchrony, in partnership with the United Way Delhi and United Way Hyderabad, independent not-for-profit organizations associated with the United Way Worldwide, and SOHAM Academy, provided support to the programs below.

1. Critical Medical Infrastructure support to IG Hospital, Dwarka, Delhi

Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH), commissioned during the pandemic in 2020, is the only public super-specialty hospital in the sub-city of Dwarka, Delhi. In the beginning, the hospital provided free care to 300+ covid-19 patients per month during the second wave. Today, the hospital has a bed capacity of more over 1500, and close to 3000 outpatients visit each day. Synchrony, in partnership with United Way of Delhi, stepped in to support the hospital with the requested medical infrastructure i.e., a high frequency digital X-ray machine and laptop-enabled Spirometry unit to cater to the cases of chest (or any pulmonary associated) X-rays that are increasing in the campus and for certain heavy radio-diagnosis, for which patients were previously referred externally. This would directly impact 600+ patients per month.

With the program’s support, a new X-ray has been setup which will be dedicated to Pulmonary related diagnosis only and will reduce infection rate as the room is separately developed dedicated to a single department.

2. Support to MNJ Cancer hospital, Hyderabad

MNJ Cancer hospital, founded in 1950, is one of the oldest cancer care centres in the twin states catering to the health care needs of thousands of rural including neighbouring states. This Regional Care Centre functioning under Government of Telangana caters to people who are underprivileged and have no access to health care due to financial deprivation.

In India, the rate of cancer incidences is rising by up to 10% annually, and the facility’s current size cannot handle the additional workload. 600 to 700 patients require hospitalisation at any given time for a range of medical operations, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and bone marrow transplantation. Human resources, medical care, equipment, and medications are all readily available at MNJ Cancer Hospital. However, there are sometimes delays since there are not enough beds. In response, Synchrony helped build a 23-bed ICU ward, donated an X-ray unit to relieve congestion on the radiology department, and provided 14 patient trollies to facilitate patient transportation. With this help, MNJ Hospital will be able to accommodate at least 100 more patients.

“We are delighted to facilitate Synchrony’s goal of expanding patient admission capacity at MNJ Cancer Hospital. This initiative will set up a dedicated 30-bed ICU facility and expand the existing radiology department. Cancer treatments can be long-drawn and expensive even for middle-class families. For lower-income families, it can push them into poverty. MNJ hospital is the only State supported hospital that is providing expert treatment at the lowest costs possible, and we are humbled to be able to support,” says Rekha Srinivasan, CEO, United Ways of Hyderabad.

3. Nutrition kit distribution drive in the slums of Thanisandra, Bengaluru

Synchrony, with the help of United Way of Hyderabad, conducted a nutrition kit distribution drive in Thanisandra, Bengaluru, which has a high migrant population. The children from these migrant families often bear the highest brunt of malnutrition, which has a compounded effect on physical as well as intellectual development and educational performance and can eventually lead to stunted growth.

This program is introducing nutrition supplements for these children through packets of food. Approximately 200 underprivileged children residing in this area are expected to benefit out of this initiative, with the hope to increase their immunity by delivering a balanced mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fat, and macro and micronutrients.

Andy Ponneri, Senior Vice President and Business Leader, Synchrony, said, “Improving quality of life through our business or beyond is at our core. We believe, each one of us can positively impact lives around us. And health is priority. We are truly happy to be able to undertake these initiatives and extend support where it is most needed. It has been humbling to collaborate with IHG Dwarka and MNJ Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad, in supporting the health needs of the impoverished. We are grateful to United Way for their support in making this worthwhile for all of us.”

4. Robotics Exhibition

On National Science Day on February 28, 2023, Synchrony hosted the Annual Robotics Exhibition with 250 students at its Hyderabad office.

Synchrony, in partnership with the Soham Academy of Human Excellence, initiated the Robotics in Academics program in 2021. This is a unique hands-on robotics training program that aims to bring the latest and greatest technologies to the doorsteps of students and prepares them for the technologically advanced world that they will inherit. Robotics workshops are conducted in government, aided and budget schools in and around Hyderabad, and have received tremendous response from schools and students alike.

Every year, the Academy announces a robotics challenge, to solve real-life problems, for the trained students. This inspires students to innovate and results in wonderful prototypes, proofs of concepts and working models which are displayed at the Robotics Exhibition.

“Synchrony served as a backbone of our Robotics in Academics program, and they are the sole sponsor for this exhibition. We are indeed grateful to Synchrony for all their support in taking our robotics program to schools across the state of Telangana in the last two years. This robotics exhibition is a culmination of all those efforts.,” says the Founder & Director, Mr. Sahadev Komaragiri.