Synchrony Named Among India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023 by Great Place to Work(R) India

Hyderabad, March 2023: Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, has been recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023, ranking under top 50, by Great Place to Work® India. This recognition is a testament to Synchrony’s people-first culture and commitment to fostering a positive and empowering work environment for its employees.

The Top 50 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023 have been evaluated based on a rigorous methodology. Synchrony’s recognition highlights its efforts in developing people practices that prioritize employee well-being and proactively respond to feedback to create a High Trust & Performance Culture.

Synchrony’s people-first approach has resulted in many prestigious accolades over the past five years, including being named among the Top 10 India’s Best Workplaces for Women (Large) and Top 5 in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion™ 2022 by Great Place to Work® India. The company currently celebrates 50% female diversity, 105+ people with disabilities, 50+ veterans and veterans family members, and is continuously working towards becoming an even more equitable, diverse, and inclusive workplace for all.

“At Synchrony, we have established a robust framework for people practices that supports and develops each of our employees and helps maximize their potential,” said Andy Ponneri, SVP, Business Leader India, Synchrony. “We prioritize our people as a strategic differentiator, and this recognition reinforces the importance and strength of our high-trust culture, which fosters a positive and empowering work environment. We remain committed to exploring new technologies and purposeful collaborations across functions and employees to continue driving innovation and growth.”

Synchrony has emphasized safety, adaptability, and flexibility, especially during the pandemic, by implementing agile processes and introducing innovative working and decision-making practices.

One such initiative that has been implemented is Our Way of Working in India focused on flexibility, which enables all employees to work from home. This program has resulted in enhanced employee experience with digital support and hybrid engagement. Additionally, the company has established an innovation station and an empowerment station to foster a culture of innovation, encouraging employee-generated ideas, hackathons, challenges, and roundtable connects.

Synchrony has also implemented upskilling efforts, such as a certificate reimbursement program and cross-functional critical experience opportunities, to enable employees to enhance their skills and remain competitive in an ever-changing industry. The company has also provided robotics training support to over 9800 students, coding programs, and digital labs, demonstrating its commitment to not only its employees but the community as well.

Synchrony’s recognition as one of India’s Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2023, highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to employee growth, development, and well-being, and its determination to remain a leader in the financial services industry.