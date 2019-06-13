Synergy Bets Big on Digitisation

Chennai: Synergy Group has rolled out 30 SMARTShips with technology support from Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT). Another 60 SMARTships are in the pipeline at various stages of the set-up process.

SMARTShip uses cutting edge technologies to solve real-world issues for every stakeholder in the logistics value chain – Ship Owners, Ship Managers, Ship Operators, Port Management, Surveyors, Ship Registries, P&I Clubs, Shipbuilders and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Rajesh Unni, CEO & Founder, Synergy Group said, “It’s imperative for the shipping industry to cast off its conservatism and commit to harnessing the operational, financial and environmental benefits new technologies can yield. It’s time for us to welcome change and embrace digital shipping. SMARTships are a giant leap towards this endeavor.”

Capt. Unni also serves as the CEO of Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT). AOT was established in 2017 to help the maritime sector address many of these challenges. Critical to AOT’s portfolio is SMARTShip, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that enables the onboard operation of multiple systems with varying degrees of autonomy.

Generally shipping companies are risk averse and as a result, are failing to benefit from the commercial and operational gains now possible through the integration of new technologies, both on ships and ashore. Synergy believes that technology is already redefining the shipping industry; and that IoT, Machine Learning and Cloud-based Big Data science are revolutionising shipping and the ship management processes, which in turn yields efficiency and transparency for owners, ship suppliers and operators.

“Shipboard and shoreside operations can be made more efficient and cost-effective by bringing in customized technology to cater to the specific needs of our industry. But digitalisation is a constantly changing landscape. To be effective and future-proofed, shipping companies need to understand the demands of the modern, digital world and the absolutely transformative nature of technology. Synergy views the ship as a Digital Enterprise. To fully yield the benefits and transparency these technologies offer, we view our mission as to digitally connect the entire ecosystem within the ship. We can plug this ship into a digital cloud that connects to many other ships, and create the system, tools and business processes that are needed to activate remote monitoring and control of these digitally connected ships, while using collected data as a strategic weapon to drive economic value,” adds Capt. Unni.

AOT takes a holistic approach to solving maritime pain-points. Data is collected from all parts of the ship to create a platform which connects all the disparate systems to allow the technology to continually monitor data and help crew and managers make rules-based decisions. This produces clear, tangible financial and environmental gains in the shape of fuel and predictive maintenance savings, and enhanced asset utilization. There is a real return on the investment.