Synology® partners with distributor giant Tech Data in India

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Synology® announced the partnership with Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The partnership fortifies Synology’s commitment to boosting local stock levels to meet India’s growing storage demands.

“Demand for data storage has spiked as technologies for working remotely, digital transformation is playing a critical role in keeping companies functional in this pandemic scenario.” said Danny Wang, Sales Manager of Synology India. “With Synology’s comprehensive solutions, businesses could overcome current challenges while optimizing costs and operations, we believe collaborating with Tech Data could really help us expand and explore new opportunities in the Indian market.”

“We are excited to partner with Synology to take its data management solutions through our channel partners in the Indian marketplace.” said Mahesh Bellur, Business Manager, Tech Data India. “The distribution agreement with Synology will not only help us capitalize on the growing demand for data-management solutions but also offer solutions to overcome challenges, such as connecting remote teams and enabling file sharing and collaboration.”

Tech Data has started shipping Synology products and providing consultancy services through its trusted distributing partners in India.

About Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company:

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company has helped more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Their business is dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors, providing edge-to-cloud portfolio including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility, and everything as a service.