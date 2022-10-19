SYSCOM GLOBAL SOLUTIONS Debuts New Cloud-Based ERP for Small- to Medium-Sized Businesses

October 19, 2022 – New York – SYSCOM GLOBAL SOLUTIONS announced today their new Business Central Standard Pack offering for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Business Central was developed with the speed, resources, and growth potential of Small- to Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) in mind while connecting them with the family of Microsoft business tools and functions. It integrates with Office, updates over the cloud, and boasts robust security.

“Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a powerful cloud-based business management app built and optimized for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs),” said Hiroshi Kubota, EVP SYSCOM GLOBAL SOLUTIONS. “Based on the most common feedback we’ve heard as a partner to over a thousand companies over thirty years, we’ve built out this customized selection of options and settings in Business Central Standard Pack.”

Business Central Standard Pack from SYSCOM GLOBAL SOLUTIONS has a variety of benefits for SMBs,

including:

Rich Features: Starting with finance and accounting, Business Central adds sales, purchasing, inventory & supply chain management, and other necessary functions for modern business.

Browser Access: Cloud-based means browser-based, so Business Central requires no additional hardware and works on any device, from PC to tablet to smartphone.

Built For Growth: With tiered plans and a seamless ability to grow into the Microsoft ecosystem, Business Central Standard Pack is scalable as needed.

Deep Microsoft Integration: As a Microsoft product, it plugs right into familiar apps like Outlook, Teams, Office, and more. You can even upload data directly from Excel.

Robust Security and Compliance: With meticulous logs and across-the-board observability, you can see who entered what information and lock data to prevent rewriting.

Business Central is designed for small- to medium-sized businesses—even businesses as small as one, and this Standard Pack is ideal for companies that want to get started with limited resources and improve business efficiency.

It’s easy to install and maintain: