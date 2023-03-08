Syska Celebrates Women’s Day with the ‘Styles you as you’ campaign for their Personal Care Appliances

[Mumbai, March 8, 2023] – Syska, a leading brand in the personal care appliances category, is proud to celebrate Women’s Day with a content-led campaign by By Design, focusing on the women’s range of products. The campaign is aimed at promoting awareness and consideration for Syska’s women’s personal care appliances range by using a combination of stylized illustrations and content that work both for the product and a woman’s persona.

The campaign, which will run on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, features grid views on Instagram with a series of posts that carry playful messages. The posts are intended to engage and entertain the target audience, using a slightly fun and funky approach that lends a very modern vibe to the Women’s Day communication.

In addition to the Instagram grid views, Syska will also run web banners on leading websites on 8th March to promote the campaign and its women’s range of personal care appliances. As part of the Women’s Day campaign, Syska is also running a contest on Instagram, where users can win a specially curated Syska hamper by decoding the names of world-class sporting champions who have made India proud.

Mr. GurumukhUttamchandani, Executive Director of Syska, said- “I am pleased to announce that Syska has once again raised the bar for innovation and efficiency in the consumer electronics industry. As a company, we remain focused on staying at the forefront of technology and design, and we look forward to continuing to exceed the expectations of our customers in the years to come. We wanted to celebrate the spirit of women and By Design came up with a unique campaign that is focused around our tag line Styles you as you where we celebrate the individuality of every woman”

Rahul Gupta, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of By Design (formerly IBD), said, “At By Design, our mission is to enable brands in their journey towards market leadership. We are glad to work with Syska for their personal care appliances category amongst others and what better occasion than women’s day to create awareness about the brand, setting the tone for what’s to come.”

Syska’s Women’s Day campaign designed by By Design is an affirmation of the brand’s commitment to empowering women and catering to their unique needs. The campaign celebrates the spirit of womanhood and encourages women to embrace their individuality and style.

For more information on Syska’s Women’s Day campaign and its women’s range of personal care appliances, follow @syska.world on Instagram.