Systweak Software Launches “Brain Game App” for iOS Users

Jaipur, India, September 03, 2022 Systweak Software, an organization known for designing and developing well-known apps and software has released Brain Game App for iOS users. The application is designed for both parents and children to improve their kids’ math skills, focus, memory, processing speed, and observation skills. This popular app has already been available on Google Play Store for users on the Android platform. The latest version of the App is now also made available on the Apple AppStore for the users on iOS platform.

“Our team wanted to develop an intuitive and engaging app, especially for children, that could help them improve their problem-solving skills. We hope that the Brain Game App for iOS will do just that. It will help enhance memory retention, response time, abstraction, visual attention and most importantly improve overall mental focus.” Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Product Development, Systweak Software, further added.

Brain Game App offers a variety of fun and challenging games for users to play. The app contains the following brain training games:

● Fill Shape: Fill a shape’s outline with a single tap.

● Divisible By: Challenge mathematical skills.

● Follow Direction: Tap similar icons and improve visual-aural memory.

● Rotate Shape: Guess the arrow’s direction as per angle mentioned in question.

● Follow Text: Improve visual attention by hitting the correct colour according to the text.

● And more

“Mobile applications these days are both a source of leisure and enhancing skills. That is exactly what our company has tried to achieve with the Brain Game App for iOS. The app is a collection of a variety of fun yet challenging brain games that will help users sharpen their mental focus. Since it is now available on the App Store also, we hope that it reaches a wider user base,” expressed Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software.