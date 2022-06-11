T.A.C jubilance gets reverberated with Debutant of the year from India Retailer

New Delhi: India’s fastest-growing D2C brand in the natural healthcare industry, The Ayurveda Company aka T.A.C has clinched another glory by bagging the award for Debutant of the year from India Retailer. T.A.C co-founders Shreedha Singh and Param Bhargava received the honor during a ceremony organized at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Brigade Gateway in Bengaluru.Under the aegis of Franchise India, India Retailer is the leading player in updating the masses with the latest news, information and market intelligence in the retail sector.

“Inspired by ancient ayurvedic excerpts, T.A.C has been a leading name in the personal care & wellness industry. Our primary objective has been to blend state-of-the-art innovations into our products. Our efforts towards spreading the words of healthy and ayurvedic lifestyle being recognized by leading market observers like India Retailer is certainly a major motivation which will fuel our spirits to deliver more and better to the society,” said Shreedha Singh.

With an extensive collection of ayurvedic products, which are made relevant for the current times, T.A.C doubled its growth rate in a short period of time. “The researches made behind formulating the products of T.A.C are based on the science of healing – ‘HEAL’, helping(people) embrace (an) Ayurveda Life. We have also been making the best use of technology to understand the customers’ needs. We sincerely appreciate India Retailer’s gesture of accrediting our efforts at the budding phase,” mentioned Param Bhargava.

Recently T.A.C has launched its Kumkumadi range – a host of holistic facial products infused with the best of ayurvedic ingredients for radiant and youthful skin. To further promote the essence of Ayurveda, T.A.C roped in Rubina Dilaik, actor and winner of Big Boss 14. With the mass appeal of the naturally beautiful actress, T.A.C aims at generating consciousness towards the benefits of 3000 years old science of life that is – Ayurveda, it’s relevance and ease of adaptability in today’s time by building a strong connection with the digital audience.