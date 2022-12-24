T-Hub and Atal Innovation Centre Selects 17 Startups to Boost Innovation for Indian Healthcare Industry

India, 24 December 2022: T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem, announced the launch of the third cohort of the AIC T-Hub Healthcare program to strengthen the technology innovations for the healthcare sector across India. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges around growth of the startup through expert-led workshops, specialized mentorship, market access, and investor and industry connect.

From a total of 200+ applications, 17 startups have been handpicked after an extensive screening process by T-Hub, AIC (Atal Innovation Centre) and external industry experts. The startups were selected based on their cutting-edge DeepTech innovations for healthcare and life sciences space, go-to market readiness, scalability, team composition, etc. The program is focused on providing startups with world-class experts and resources to sharpen their understanding of markets, refine their business and product commercialization plans.

This time, the cohort focussed on areas such as – Data Digitization, Prevention and Early Detection, Non-invasive medical devices, Capacity Building, Diagnostic Tools for CVD, Cancer, and Eye Diseases and Health Care Workers. Sponsored by Smart Vision Eye Hospital, The program was officially launched at T-Hub in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT & Industries, Telangana, Harsimarbir Singh, Co-Founder Pristyn Care and Dr.Anand Govindaluri, Founder & CEO of Govin Capital Singapore and Dr. Harshavardhan Reddy, Founder & Chief Surgeon, Smart Vision Eye Hospitals.

MSR, CEO of T-Hub, said, “Through this program, we aim to create a strong ecosystem empowering startups and facilitating new-age solutions in Healthcare and Life Sciences. We are excited to welcome the selected startups to the AIC-T-Hub program. Over the next few months, we will work alongside AIC to provide the startups access to the right mentorship, funding channels and networking opportunities.”

Rajesh Adla, CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation said, “This is the best time for our startups to rethink Healthcare innovation. There are enormous opportunities for India to become a Healthcare destination”.

Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Co-Founder, Pristyn Care, said, “We are thrilled to partner with T-Hub for their HealthTech startup accelerator program. Together, we will be providing mentorship and guidance to startups and help them through their early development by providing business advice, resources, contacts, and mentorship.”

Dr. Harshavardhan Reddy, Founder & Chief Surgeon, Smart Vision Eye Hospitals, said, “Healthcare advances have been delivering great benefits to the society, bringing material improvements in average life spans and quality of life. Future technological innovations will continue to keep transforming the healthcare industry. This sector has the potential to lead to economic growth and provide employment. In the near future, I visualize health care innovation in India serving as a global model.”

The launch of the third cohort comes after the successful completion of the second cohort where T-Hub has helped startups in raising 7 Cr in investments and 11 market pilots’ intervention in various Hospitals in sectors such as Digital Health, Wearables and Hospital Systems.

Names of the startups that are shortlisted are: Xtraliving, HSOL, Sanjiva Homoeopathy, Qurix, Health Compass, Latros Health, Second Consult, Thera Healthtec, Immuny5, Yantram Healthtech, Medtotes, Mediforte, Yeshbio Solutions and Thamsar TeleHealth

T-Hub and AIM worked with selected healthcare startups from the existing robust ecosystem which acted as a testbed for the program. ​The startups benefited immensely with right investor connects, mentorship and guidance which enabled them in scaling up and securing fund-raising opportunities. Through the Program, T-Hub has helped in value creation for Pilots such as Maxcure, Medicover, Apollo, Century, and Care Hospitals and also helped in raising various startups such as Redheal (90 L INR), HeartHealth (40 L INR), Symbionic (1 Cr INR), Startoon Labs (2 Cr INR) and Monitra (3 Cr INR). For more information about the program, visit aic-t-hub-foundation/healthcare/