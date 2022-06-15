T-Hub and Startup Genome Publish 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report

The 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Startup Genome was launched at London Tech Week this week. The GSER is the world’s most comprehensive, data-driven research on startups with 280+ entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems and 3 million startups analyzed. The report includes a ranking of the leading 140 ecosystems, continental insights, and founder-focused articles from thought-leading experts.

T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem, worked closely with Startup Genome to showcase Telangana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem in the #GSER2022.

Telangana’s standing in the #GSER2022 –

One of the Top 10 Global Ecosystems and #4 Asian Ecosystem in Affordable Talent — measures the ability to hire tech talent

One of the Top 15 Global Ecosystems and Top 10 Asian Ecosystems in Bang for Buck — measures the amount of runway tech startups acquire, on average, from a VC round

One of the Top 15 Asian Ecosystems and Top 5 Asian Emerging Ecosystems in Funding — measures innovation through early-stage funding and investor activity

One of the Top 20 Asian Ecosystems in Knowledge — measure innovation through research and patent activity

One of the Top 25 Asian Ecosystems and Top 15 Asian Emerging Ecosystem in Talent & Experience — measures long-term trends over the most significant performance factors and the ability to generate and keep talent in the ecosystem

One of the Top 25 Asian Ecosystems and Top 15 Asian Emerging Ecosystems in Performance — measures the size and performance of an ecosystem based on the accumulated tech startup value created from exits and funding

Created $4.8 billion in Ecosystem Value from Jul 01, 2019, to Dec 31, 2021

Access to talent and policy incentives are cited as reasons a startup should move to Telangana

The AI, Big Data, & Analytics, Life Sciences, and Agtech sectors are highlighted for their density of talent, support resources, and startup activity

MSR, CEO of T-Hub said, “Telangana is at the forefront of building a world-class innovation ecosystem through a mix of passionate entrepreneurs, high-quality talent availability, supportive government policy, and access to capital. The startup community has experienced phenomenal growth across a range of sectors especially Life Sciences, AI, Big Data, Analytics and Agritech. We are poised to further strengthen the overall innovation ecosystem to support this growth sustainably and equitably for all the stakeholders with the prime focus on entrepreneurs.”

“Startup Genome is thrilled to see such incredible growth in the Telangana startup community coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” shares Marc Penzel, Founder & President of Startup Genome. “For 10 years now, we have built an incredible network of the world’s leading innovation policy executives and community leaders and we couldn’t have done it without the dedication of ​​T-Hub.”

The GSER is created in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Dealroom and Crunchbase. The 2022 Edition provides insights and guidance to public and private leaders on how to foster thriving startup communities — the #1 engine of job creation and economic growth. Discover how 140 entrepreneurial ecosystems across the world stack up and view the full report here: https://startupgenome.com/report/gser2022.