T-Hub Collaborates with JBIIAI to Create Incubator Center Fostering Innovation Culture in Academic Institutions

India, 3rd March 2023: T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem,has joined hands with J.B. Institute of Inventors Association India (JBIIAI), a premier educational institution in India, to establish an incubator center under T-Hub’s Kickstart initiative. The partnership aims to foster innovation and collaboration in academic institutions and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.

As part of the collaboration, T-Hub will provide a 12-month-long incubation center setup playbook, which will train faculty and students to create successful startups. JB Group of Institutions will be responsible for establishing and operating an effective incubation center, supporting entrepreneurs with the help they need to turn their ideas into successful businesses.

T-Hub has a proven track record of success in scaling startups in India. Through its various programs and initiatives, T-Hub has helped companies across a range of industries, including healthcare, edtech, and fintech, to grow and succeed. The incubation center established under the partnership with JBIIAI is expected to create similar success stories.

The partnership between T-Hub and JBIIAI is also expected to help address some of the challenges faced by startups in India. By providing access to funding, mentorship, and other resources, the incubation center will create a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs, helping to address some of the key barriers to growth faced by startups in the country. Under the partnership between T-Hub and JB Group of Institutions, JBIIA will provide the incubation services for JB Group of Institutions. With its expertise in research, innovation, and product development, JBIIA will establish and run an effective and efficient incubation center that will provide a platform for students to apply their knowledge and skills in a real-world setting.

With T-Hub’s support and JBIIA’s incubation services, JB Group of Institutions is poised to become a hub for innovation and collaboration, bringing together students, entrepreneurs, and community members to share knowledge, collaborate, and create value. In addition, the incubation center will play an important role in fostering a culture of innovation in academic institutions. By providing training and support to faculty and students, the center will help to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to create successful startups.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said, “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to catalyzing the growth of startups in India and providing a platform for students, entrepreneurs, and community members to collaborate and create value.”

JV Krishna Rao, Secretary of JB Group of Educational Institutions, said, “We believe that this collaboration will bring significant benefits to our institution and the community and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.”

According to a report by NASSCOM and Zinnov, India is home to over 50,000 startups, making it the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world after the US and China. However, the report also notes that India’s startup ecosystem faces a number of challenges, including a lack of access to funding, talent, and mentorship.In recent years, the Indian government has launched a number of initiatives aimed at supporting startups and fostering innovation, such as the Startup India program, which provides funding and other resources to early-stage startups.

Overall, the partnership between T-Hub and JBIIAI is an important step towards building a stronger startup ecosystem in India. By providing the support and resources necessary for startups to succeed, the incubation center is expected to help drive innovation and growth in the country, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and contributing to the development of the Indian economy.