T-Hub Partners with Hexagon to Build a Geospatial Experience Centre

India, 26th August 2022: T-Hub, which leads India’s innovation ecosystem, today announced its partnership with Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensors, software and autonomous technologies to build a Geospatial Experience Centre at T-Hub. With this collaborative partnership, both organisations aim to further accelerate India’s growing startup ecosystem by providing technology expertise to startups.

This partnership will help Hexagon to leverage T-Hub’s innovation expertise and ecosystem of startups, corporates, and investors to accelerate its innovation agendas. Hexagon, a leading geospatial technology corporation, will provide an array of opportunities to startups, such as access to technology expertise (both hardware and software), co-creation and co-innovation of products, support in building pilots and Proofs-of-Concept (POCs) and providing mentorship wherever required. Hexagon will also build a sandbox environment to help startups in building solutions. Besides this, the Geospatial experience centre will be leveraged to identify innovative ideas, individuals and startups while also boosting technological capabilities for startups, such as facilitating open innovation for early and growth stage startups, experiments for developing POCs in the fields of Geospatial technology, networking and partnership exposure and accelerating their proficiencies

MSR, CEO of T-Hub, said, “We are excited to have Hexagon join our innovation ecosystem and look forward to working with them to shape the future of the geospatial industry in a connected and sustainable way. The Experience Center will help create breakthrough solutions with knowledge and expertise to create more value for startups and our partner.”

Navaneet Mishra, SVP and GM of Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), said,” HCCI is the single largest R&D hub of Hexagon globally, and we are fortunate to be working on all of Hexagon’s business units and technologies. To expand our innovation beyond our employee base, we have decided to collaborate with THUB and open a Geospatial Experience Center Hub that will be open to relevant startups. They will be able to build on top of our platforms and solutions and scale while solving real world problems.”

Further, the centre will provide access to Hexagon’s geospatial technology for external research developments through academic and research partners. The collaboration is also aimed at creating solutions for the Indian and global markets.

Dr. Burkhard Boeckem, CTO, Hexagon AB, “Hexagon is a global leader in smart digital reality with core capabilities in sensors, software, and autonomous solutions. India has a booming startup ecosystem, and we strongly feel that we can collaborate with the budding geospatial startups to help them in their respective journeys and learn in the process.”

T-Hub’s programs have been successfully scaling startups in partnership with a robust ecosystem of partners. T-Hub, to date, has impacted over 2000 startups through various programs and initiatives, has over 600 global and national corporate partners and has provided 2000 mentor connects to help the startup scale. T-Hub will continue to drive collaboration between startups and leading innovation ecosystems worldwide, providing global market-access opportunities to startups.