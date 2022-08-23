T-Hub Partners with Hyderabad Angels to Drive Venture Investment Opportunities for Startups

India, 23 August 2022: T-Hub, which leads India’s innovation ecosystem, today announced its partnership with Hyderabad Angels, the Leading angel Investors in Hyderabad, for more than a decade and also in India. With this collaborative partnership, T-Hub and Hyderabad Angels aim to drive innovation and venture investment opportunities for technology startups in the country.

Through its vast network, Hyderabad Angels will provide access to investment opportunities from India, the USA, the UK, Singapore, Dubai, and UAE, among other countries, to the startups. It will also have a presence at the new facility of T-Hub, the world’s largest innovation campus, creating substantial synergies between Hyderabad Angels and T-Hub stakeholders, especially the startups. The collaboration paves the way for the technology-driven startup with growth opportunities and global exposure.

MSR (Mahankali Srinivas Rao), CEO of T-Hub, said, “Our various collaborations with ecosystem enablers continue to expand the more we learn about our entrepreneurs’ requirements. Joining forces with Hyderabad Angels elevates our value proposition, and we look forward to creating an impact together for our startup community. This will play a key role in providing the startups with access to cutting-edge technology, mentorship, funding avenues and tools they require to accelerate their innovation agendas.”

The partnership will empower T-Hub entrepreneurs to scale globally enduring homegrown technology startups with access to capital, mentorship, and guidance from the Hyderabad Angels. In addition, this will enable T-Hub to introduce Hyderabad Angels to its tech innovation ecosystem and facilitate exclusive meetings with startups and other stakeholders.

Rajesh Manthena, Chairman of Hyderabad Angels, said, “Hyderabad Angels have successfully invested in 60+ startups till date and works very closely with companies and their founders to improve their chances of success and extend their market access. We are very excited about this collaboration with T-Hub as we are sure this can really add tremendous benefit to the startup ecosystem.”

T-Hub’s programs have been successfully scaling startups in partnership with a robust ecosystem of partners. T-Hub, to date, has impacted over 2000 startups through various programs and initiatives, has over 600 global and national corporate partners and has provided 2000 mentor connects to help the startup scale. T-Hub will continue to drive collaboration between startups and leading innovation ecosystems worldwide, providing global market-access opportunities to startups.