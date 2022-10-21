T-hub’s Corporate Innovation Conclave Sparks Collaboration to Promote Open Innovation in Corporates

India, 21 October 2022: T-Hub, which leads entrepreneurs’ success with defined results through effective global collaborations, today hosted its Corporate Innovation Conclave held in New Delhi. The platform ever in India for open innovation engagement saw 300+ attendees and 35+ thought leaders from across the globe. The event was graced by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt of Telangana; Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission; Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Head, Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp; Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR), Chief Executive Officer, T-Hub; and Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), T-Hub, among others.

T-Hub, at the conclave, introduced India’s first indigenous innovation ranking mechanism, Great Corporate to Innovate (GCTI), for creating positive competition for innovation among corporates. The innovation quotient among corporates will increase as a result, which will help them understand where they stand in innovation and how to advance further. This will be the annual property, wherein T-Hub and a jury of top global innovators will evaluate corporates’ status and innovation quotient and certify them as great corporates to innovate. T-Hub also announced its international expansion with the launch of T-Hub Chicago. This will enable T-Hub to participate in the amazing tech ecosystem in Chicago and help Indian startups to scale globally and international startups to access the robust network of T-Hub.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt of Telangana, said, “The T-Hub Corporate Innovation Conclave has been the perfect platform for corporates and technology leaders to meet, connect, and collaborate to advance and transform businesses. T-Hub has gathered the most innovative thinkers to keep businesses on the cutting edge of technology, address pressing issues, and identify opportunities to advance corporate innovation.”

Aligned with the conclave’s theme, ‘The Power of Co-creation, Boeing has chosen to partner with T-Hub for its initiatives and programs.

MSR, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Corporates have a significant stake in the workforce, capital and expertise in running businesses, a critical component that could be more agile is innovation within the organisation. The conclave has helped corporates unlock the potential for open innovation, enabling them to collaborate in new ways and create inclusive experiences. Our partnership with Boeing reinforces our commitment to strengthen these innovation engagements.”

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CIO, T-Hub, said, “Innovation is essential for fostering growth in today’s competitive businesses. Moreover, corporates are beginning to grasp first-hand how open innovation can create new opportunities for their stakeholders, customers and the communities in which they operate. Our conclave has extended the boundaries of corporate innovation, and we have ensured that collaboration is at the core of the corporates’ strategy. With the launch of GCTI, we will create a strong innovation environment for companies to go forward, and it will be a great platform for India’s growth story. ”

The conclave gathered CXOs (Chief Experience Officers) and CIOs (Chief Innovation Officers) from corporates, entrepreneurs, investors, government organizations and academia to shape the innovation growth strategy, design, emerging technology breakthroughs, and development. It hosted a panel discussion, ‘Corporate Innovation – Pivoting for the Future,’ which featured discussions by Achyut Chandra, Lead, Open Innovation, HCL Technologies Ltd; RaviKiran Avvaru, Head- Digital & Global PMO, Apollo Tyres Pvt. Ltd.; Chander Shekher Joshi, Head – Technology and Innovation, TCS; Raj Shekar Joshi, Group Head (Digital Technology and Transformation) and Joint President, Aditya Birla Group. Amazon Web Services, Carrier Limited, and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and others presented case studies showcasing successful corporate-startup engagements.

Also, the conclave had enlightening sessions like ‘How Corporates Can Leverage Design Thinking by Mark Watson, Managing Partner, Design Thinkers Group; ‘Need for Corporate Innovation – A 360o View’ by Panneerselvam Madanagopal and ‘Leveraging the Power of Co-Creation’ by Anish Anthony, Chief Delivery Officer, T-Hub.

The conclave ended with the felicitation of 30 corporate innovators to encourage the spirit of corporate innovation. The list included corporates like Boeing, Carrier Global, Citibank, Collins Aerospace, HCL Technologies, Hexagon Capability Center India Private Limited, Hero MotoCorp, GMR Group, Meta, Pepsico, TVS Credit Services Limited, and Qualcomm.

So far, T-Hub’s corporate innovation programs have successfully engaged with 600+ international and national corporates, achieved 50+ scaling interventions, 150+ corporate interactions with startups, 60+ corporate innovation programs, and curated innovative startups in 50+ countries. It has over 600 international and national corporates and 2000 mentor connections who have supported the scaling of over 2000 startups. T-Hub will continue to drive collaboration between startups and leading innovation ecosystems worldwide.