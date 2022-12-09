Taboola releases India Readership Insights for November 2022

New Delhi, December 9, 2022: Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today released the readership insights for the month of November 2022. Using Topic Insights, Taboola Newsroom uses real-time audience analytics to discover interesting and trending topics that caught Indian readers’ attention over the last month.

The surge in pageview traffic revealed insights into the diverse interests of the Indian audiences in content across international affairs, sports, and festivals. Here are some of the key insights revealed from the readership trends for the month of November 2022:

International Affairs:

1. G20 Summit 2022: The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit was held in November 2022 in Indonesia, and it is now being carried forward as India will assume the G20 presidency in December 2022. In this regard, on November 16, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak and discussed the collaboration in trade, mobility, defence, and security. Furthermore, both leaders tweeted regarding their meeting and appreciated the importance of working together in bilateral and multilateral forums and progress on the roadmap for future relations between the countries, which saw a 1348% increase in readership on the Taboola Newsroom.

Sports:

1. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 – India has a lot of sports fans, and cricket is the most popular of all sports. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the most important sports events for cricket fans in India got concluded in November. The Semi-Final between India and England, which took place on November 10, 2022, saw a 189% rise in readership on the Taboola Newsroom compared to the last 45 days. It was one of the most important matches from the tournament and garnered maximum attention as it was a do-or-die situation for India to get an entry into the finals.

Some of the trending topics that were witnessed on Taboola Newsroom were:

Former Indian Coach Anil Kumble says India needs more batters who can bowl: Anil Kumble raised his voice after seeing England’s power hitters Alex Hales and Jos Butter’s outstanding performance in the T20 world cup semifinals, expressing his displeasure with India’s approach in the semifinals by stating that the Indian Cricket Team needs more batters who can also bowl. Pageviews increased by 1820% in the last 45 days

2. FIFA World Cup 2022 – Every time the FIFA World Cup is held, India’s football fans passionately express their love for the sport and their favourite international team. Since the tournament began, Indian football fanatics have been more curious about when and where to watch the opening ceremony live in India, which witnessed a more than 30 times increase in readership in the last 45 days.

Festival:

1. Guru Nanak Jayanti – India’s rich heritage has been built over the centuries, and this has led to a huge variety of Indian festivals. Each religion uses its own calendar to determine the date on which the festival is to be observed. In November, Guru Nanak Jayanti was one of the important festivals that hold great regard for the Sikh community in India, as the anniversaries of the 10 Sikh Gurus are the focal point of the celebrations in the Sikh faith. The three-day festival known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is a time of great joy and fervor among members of the Sikh community present in India and across the world. During this day, people surfed images, quotes, messages, WhatsApp, and Facebook statuses to share with friends and family, which saw more than 50 times increase in readership in the last 45 days.