TAC Security earns The Great Place To Work® Certification™ for March 2023-24

New Delhi: 12, April 2023: TAC Security, the pioneer in risk and vulnerability management, announced that it is now The Great Place To Work® certified ™ company for March 2023–24. This accreditation indicates the company’s commitment to building a brand with an employee-first approach.

The Great Place To Work® assessment is the world’s most widely used model for understanding employees’ perceptions of their workplaces. It is measured by using the Trust Index© Employee Survey. It analyzes the organization’s differentiating work culture through the Culture Brief© and Culture Audit©.

TAC Security works with an employee-first approach. The firm has been recognized for its positive, highly trusted, and nurturing work culture wherein employees see the management as credible and feel highly respected by them. While TAC Security scored 92 on the Trust Index©, Respect for People, and Credibility of Management, it attained a score of 93 for the attributes of Pride and Camaraderie Between People, and 91 for Fairness at the Workplace.

Trishneet Arora, Founder, Director, and CEO of TAC Security, said, “We are ecstatic about receiving this recognition. This certification is a testament to our commitment to building a global cybersecurity firm while prioritizing employee well-being. We have successfully built a workplace where employees feel trusted, safe and respected while getting equal growth opportunities. Being awarded this prestigious certification is a milestone in our journey, and we dedicate this achievement to our hardworking team working tirelessly to help TAC Security reach newer heights. We will continue to give our employees a positive, nurturing environment where they can excel in their professional journeys and strive to create a workplace that is based on trust and collaboration.” “Culture has been of utmost importance for us at TAC Security. We are honored and humbled to receive this recognition from such a prestigious institution and more than delighted to know what our workforce thinks out loud. It is great to see the team who makes TAC Security what it is put all them in to help us get recognized and push us a step forward towards our goals. This not only motivates the team but also gives us the satisfaction to the management that the efforts we invest in increasing the happiness quotient at work since that’s where you predominantly spend your time, is paying off.” Said Lt. General Iqbal Singh Singha, Director – of TAC Security.

Founded by Trishneet Arora, TAC Security completed a decade this February. It has grown from a service provider to a leading global company protecting Fortune 500’s large enterprises and governments. The company manages over 5 million vulnerabilities through its AI-based Vulnerability Management Platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).