TAC Security- Former US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren joins TAC Security’s Board

India, 22nd April 2023 – TAC Security, a global leader in risk and vulnerability management, has recently appointed former US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren to its board. This is a strategic move aligned with the company’s plans of expanding its global footprints and scaling its business to meet the growing demands of organizations worldwide.

TAC Security has been at the forefront of delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions and services to its clients. BG Raphael Warren’s onboarding will further strengthen the company’s commitment to expanding its expertise in the cybersecurity industry.

BG Raphael Warren is a highly respected and accomplished cybersecurity expert. His extensive experience and knowledge will help TAC Security stay ahead of emerging cybersecurity challenges and provide world-class services to its clients. His initial focus will be on developing the company’s cybersecurity teams. His long-term vision is to drive TAC Security’s growth and strengthen its tech capabilities to provide cutting-edge solutions so that the company can service its clients better.

He also emphasises having a solid cybersecurity structure and practices in place already over investing in defense and prevention/backup protocols. “I have realized that in today’s digital and cyber-prone world, it’s essential to have a solid and robust cybersecurity infrastructure. However, building such an infrastructure can be challenging. Instead of solely investing in backup plans and defense protocols, organizations should prioritize investing in next-generation technology to stay one step ahead of adversaries. I am excited to join TAC Security’s board and work alongside the talented team of experts to help drive the company’s mission forward. Cybersecurity is a constantly evolving industry, and I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge to help TAC Security continue to provide innovative solutions to its clients and help the company reach one step closer to its growth goals.” Said, Former US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren

Former US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren brings over 25 years of military and civilian information technology experience and credentials to TAC Security. He has extensive expertise in various domains, including security and risk management, asset security, security engineering, communications and network security, identity, and access management, security assessment and testing, security operations, and software development security. He has been closely involved in the development of a new breed of military cyber warriors as well. BG Raphael Warren was also the officer in charge of the Army National Guard Cyber Shield Cyber training events. Additionally, he has attended training and seminars at various locations, including the prestigious FBI Academy.

Speaking on the same, Mr. Trishneet Arora, Founder, and CEO, of TAC Security, said, “We are the first Indian cybersecurity company to work with a US government law enforcement agency, which has been using ESOF for over three years, in addition to working with the Indian government and related agencies. We are proud and thrilled that we have come a long way in our journey. As we are aiming to scale our business further and expand our global presence, former US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren is an exceptional addition to TAC Security’s board. His leadership and expertise in the development of cybersecurity teams, combined with his proven track record of success, will play a critical role in the growth and success of our company.”

Drawing from his extensive army and cybersecurity expertise, Raphael emphasizes the importance of having a comprehensive understanding of an organization’s cyber risk posture and continues monitoring it. An effective tool to quantify cyber risk is a cyber score, which provides an objective measure of an organization’s security posture. By using a cyber-score, an organization can identify areas that require improvement and prioritize security investments accordingly. Ultimately, being aware of one’s cyber risks and quantifying them through a cyber score can facilitate informed decision-making and better protect the organization from cyber threats.