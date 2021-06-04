TAFE Announces Free Tractor Rental Scheme for the Second Year in a Row

June, 2021 | Rajasthan: TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, the world’s third largest tractor manufacturer, in a continuing effort to support the farming community and the Government amidst the second wave of the COVID surge, announced its ‘Free Tractor Rental Scheme’ to support the small farmers of Rajasthan during this critical cropping season.

This is the second year in a row that TAFE has offered this unique and much popular free tractor rental scheme.Over 1 Lakh Hours of free rental service, cultivating over 70,100 acres for small and marginal farmers was provided in Rajasthan alone, and over 213,500 acres were cultivated for free across India last year. This scheme is available from June 1 – July 31, 2021, for a period of 60 days in all the districts of Rajasthan. TAFE will offer over 41,800 Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors along with 116,700 implements, on a “free-of-cost” rental basis to small farmers owning 1 hectare or less.

TAFE’s Chairman and Managing Director – Mallika Srinivasan said, “The Corona pandemic has disrupted functioning in rural areas at a critical time during the cropping cycle. Towards supporting farmers, we are happy to once again offer free-of-cost tractor rental services to the small and marginal farmers of the state. With the encouragement and support of the Rajasthan Government,TAFE will offer its Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors along with farm implements to support the farmers through this crucial cropping season. We thank the Hon’ble Chief Minister for his keen focus on the welfare of the farming community, and express our gratitude to the Hon’ble Agricultural Minister and the Department of Agriculture for extending their support towards thisfree tractor rental scheme.”

Farmers can rent or hire tractors or farm implements using TAFE’s JFarmServices Appor the toll-free helpline 1800-4200-100. The scheme will be implemented with the support of the Agriculture Department of Rajasthan and its district officials.