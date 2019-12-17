TAFE Chairman Mallika Srinivasan appointed to the Global Board of U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC)

Chennai: Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited(TAFE), has been appointed to the Global Board ofthe U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC). This appointment takes immediate effect as she joins a prestigious list of CEOs and executives on USIBC’s 35-member board.

On her induction to the board of USIBC,Mallika Srinivasan said: “USIBC has been the premier voice of the industry, forging strong connections between businesses and Governments in India and USA. Fostering strong and inclusive growth in trade and investment relations between both the countries, USIBC has been a key catalyst of positive bilateral engagement and transformative reforms. With TAFE’s demonstrated belief in the benefits of a stronger economic cooperation between American and Indian corporates and our focus on mechanization and agricultural development, I look forward to the opportunity of engaging effectively in USIBC’s initiatives towards a continuously strengthening

eco-system that promotes stronger economic partnership between India and the US.”

Mallika Srinivasan, is additionally on the boards of the AGCO Corporation – USA, TATA Steel Limited and TATA Global Beverages Limited. She is a member of the Executive Board of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, the Governing Boards of the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, and Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Trichy.

Shekar Ayyar from VMware, Rajan Navani from Jetline Group of Companies and David Taghioff from Library Pictures International have also been appointed to the Global board of USIBC along with

Mallika Srinivasan.

Formed in 1975 at the request of the U.S. and Indian governments, the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) represents top global companies operating across the United States and India. USIBC serves as the premier voice of industry, creating connections between businesses and governments in both countries.The Council works with members to identify, advance and advocate key policy priorities. Through its work, USIBC supports strong and inclusive growth in trade and investment relations between India and the United States.