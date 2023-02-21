TAFE Launches World-Class Heavy Haulage Tractor- Massey Ferguson MAGNATRAK in Maharashtra

21 Feb, 2023 | Maharashtra: World’s third largest tractor major, TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, the manufacturer of Massey Ferguson tractors launched the revolutionary MAGNATRAK series, at a grand ceremony in Kolhapur and created a new benchmark in the tractor industry. The brand new Massey Ferguson 8055 MAGNATRAK in the 50hp range, is the first of the MAGNATRAK series – an extraordinary range of tractors with world-class styling, advanced technology, unmatched power, incredible performance and utility at low operating cost, that is ideally suited for heavy haulage operations.

Launching the MAGNATRAK series, Mallika Srinivasan, CMD -TAFE, said, “For over sixty years, TAFE and the Massey Ferguson brand have shared a deep and strong bond with the farmers of Maharashtra. Maharashtra is a state of very progressive farmers who are rapidly adopting the latest technologies to increase productivity and derive enhanced value from their farming operations. To meet their key aspirations of power, style, comfort and efficiency, TAFE today launches the new MAGNATRAK series. We are honoured to introduce the premium heavyduty haulage tractor – the MAGNATRAK in Kolhapur, the sugarcane capital of India.”

Built with the superior MAGNATORQ Engine, this premium haulage special tractor offers maximum torque and high fuel efficiency. With the class highest torque of 200 Nm, the tractor can easily pull heavy trolleys, both off-road and on-road. The engine and the transmission are well-tuned to deliver exceptional productivity with high road speeds resulting in more savings, faster load completion cycles and high fuel efficiency.

The world-class styling and design makes MAGNATRAK series the “The BOSS of Tractors”. The state-of-the-art MAGNA Styling has sophisticated elements that include an aerodynamic single-piece bonnet with a one-touch front opening system. The spacious platform, stylish looks, modern steering wheel and an adjustable seat mark the gold standard of operating comfort. An industry first, the MF8055 comes with powerful projector headlamps along with Tri-LED for better visibility and more brightness at night.

Best suited for heavy-duty operations like sugarcane haulage, construction material and other heavy tonnage loads, the MAGNATRAK series is well-compatible with a wide variety of agricultural applications like reversible mouldboard plough (RMB), rotavator, post-hole digger, threshers and newer applications like the baleras well.

MAGNATRAK’s higher ground clearance helps in easy navigation of the tractor, even while crossing bunds and uneven roads. Its longer wheelbase ensures stability and prevents front lifting while pulling heavy loads.Thehigh PTO placement offers superior performance with a wide variety of PTO-operated implements. Maxx Oil Immersed Brakes (OIB) with Brakes DuraCool Brakes with Slope Assist System (SAS) Optional with 16.9RT and safety guards for radiator and silencer further make the MAGNATRAK an extremely safe and dependable tractor.

The user-friendly and novel features of the MAGNATRAK bring together advanced technology and seamless experience, custom-made for the Indian soil.