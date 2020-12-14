Taiwan aims to garner 25% growth over the next five years in India

Taiwan Product Centre (TPC) was launched in India by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) with an objective to expand its business ties with India. With the presence of TPC offices in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi, TAITRA aims to scale up businesses and develop trade relationships within the electronics, engineering, EV, Solar, IT, telecom, healthcare, advanced technology, automobile, and industrial sectors to provide fillip towards these sectors.

At the media summit organized by TAITRA for its upcoming Taiwan Expo India, a large number of exhibitors from key industries such as automobile, ICT, healthcare, engineering and telecom presented their strategic business plans for the Indian market. The companies that marked their affluent presence at the media summit were Advanced Connectek (ACON), Ta Tung Aluminium, Ta Ya Electric Wire and Highlight Tech Corp. At the forefront was TPC’s Advanced Connectek (ACON) that specialises in interconnect technology and has developed a wide range of products that will cater to the demands in both IT and communication applications. Ta Tung Aluminium, which specialises in aluminium sector expressed its interest in promoting its patented high-end green building materials of aluminium extrusion windows and doors for India’s rising concern of environmentally friendly construction plans. Similarly, Ta Ya Electric Wire, which focuses from management to 5BG viz. Power cables & telecom, magnet, NIC and construction shared its upcoming plans to help Indian companies to design, produce and sell the product as well as apply for certifications.

Expressing their views about their business expansion plans in India, Highlight Tech Corp that specializes in high vacuum products and components delineate its business goals of multiplying its OEM/ODM partners and seeking to enhance its collaboration with various high-end research institutes and companies in plasma, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, touch flat panel and optoelectronics technology industry in India. Business relations between India and Taiwan have grown steadily over the years. The bi-lateral trade which stood at $1 billion in 2000 has now touched $7 billion in 2019. Taiwan will play an important role in strengthening various Indian Initiatives by providing sustainable and affordable products and services.

Speaking about Taiwan Product Centre, Mr. Alex Pen, Director, Taipei World Trade Center – Mumbai said, “India has always been a priority market for us, because we not only share a similar business ecosystem but also have a socio-cultural synergy. India has galloped ahead in terms of technology and is scaling up its infrastructure to augment the next phase of transformation. TPC is a strategic initiative to offer our high quality and sustainable services to the Indian market which will help bolster the industrial and economic growth engine of the country.”

The Taiwan Expo is a key platform for Indian businesses to directly connect with vendors and company heads from Taiwan.Set to take place from December (16-18, 2020) virtually, the third edition of the Taiwan Expo India will host sixteen companies from TPC’s various products centers along with many other companies. This is also the first ever virtual edition of the Expo, offering its visitors an opportunity to watch live product demos and book one-on-one online meetings with the companies. Taiwan is one of the leading business hubs in Asia. Over the years the Island nation has carved out a reputation for being a powerhouse that caters to everything from biotechnology to artificial intelligence. TAITRA, Taiwan’s foremost nonprofit trade promoting organisation along with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.