Taiwan Excellence – Assisting Post-Pandemic Business Communication !

COVID-19 has spread rapidly across the world and affected the work and life of the global population. Many countries have shut down cities and issued travel bans, even going as far as restricting the movement of foreigners in and out of the country. This has led to a disruption in the itineraries of many business trips, impacting the global economy. How to use remote videoconferencing has become an important topic in post-pandemic business communication.

As the brand with the highest market share in Taiwan’s professional conference systems, BXB Electronics, through Taiwan Excellence, offers Q.con automatic image tracking solution for videoconferencing. It supports mainstream communication platforms and offers automatic image tracking. The speakers’ facial expressions are clearly conveyed to effectively enhance communication and negotiation.

Another major brand in Taiwan’s videoconferencing is AVer Information. Its 2020 award-winning product, 4K cloud video conferencing camera CAM540, is designed for medium-sized conference rooms. It comes with the exclusive SmartFrame automatic facial detection and focuses technology, as well as AI composition processing to accurately locate the human face. Participants are placed in a split-screen with ease, saving time from manual camera adjustment to improve conference efficiency.

Winner of 2020 Taiwan Excellence, CyberLink Corp. has launched the U-integrated communication service specifically for business communication. It complies with a number of international information security certifications. It also provides safe and reliable briefing broadcasts, videoconferencing, and instant messaging across borders and platforms. The communication service is the first-and-foremost mobile and comes with high video quality.

Also, D-Link’s 5G mobile broadband gain router DWR-2010 can greatly increase internet speed to 10 times the current LTE standard. It does so through 2.4 and 5GHz wireless dual-band network capabilities from 802.11ax wireless network technology. Zyxel’s AiShield, a business solution for cloud AI information security, allows users to stay on top of business security and effectively detect and defend against malware as well as viruses. In addition to reliable videoconferencing hardware and software, these two Taiwan Excellence products are the top choices for fast, stable, and secure internet connection.

COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc across the world with no signs of abating. As such, videoconferencing has become an indispensable tool in today's business communication. Taiwan Excellence has several award-winning ICT software and hardware products. Combined with flexible and rapid integration capabilities from Taiwanese businesses, it is possible to provide complete cloud video business solutions for an immediate and efficient business communication experience.