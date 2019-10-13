Taiwan Excellence makes its way into youngsters’ hearts with uber cool tech products and smart solutions at IIT Delhi’s Rendezvous

Taiwan Excellence (TE) joined hands with IIT Delhi to participate in its Rendezvous festival for the second consecutive year. Given the strong affinity that Taiwan Excellence has with youth across the country, IIT Rendezvous provided it with the right platform to showcase its content, brands and experiences. The Festival took place from October 2 to October 5.

Rendezvous, famously known as RDV, is the annual Cultural Festival of IIT, Delhi. Each year, the fest witnesses some extraordinary participation, with registrations from numerous colleges across India in more than 200 events encompassing Dance, Drama, Debating, Photography, Music and much more. The footfall is always record-breaking and people throng into the IIT campus from across the country to be a part of the gaiety.

Never one to shy away from experimenting with new concepts, ideas and formats, Taiwan Excellence has been actively forging partnerships with youth fests and events across India to connect with youngsters. Partnering with IIT Delhi brought the synergy full circle since Rendezvous’ reach to the youth of the country is unparalleled and the convergence worked in the best possible manner for Taiwan Excellence. The idea was to reach out to the young crowd and offer them a glimpse of the superlative products from Taiwan ranging from the best of gaming technology& gear, ICT, healthcare, home and lifestyle products.

Taiwan is the world’s leading destination for innovative and cutting-edge technology. Its gaming industry and technology offerings are superlative making it the world’s most preferred tech destination. It is also home to some of the most renowned tech brands. Through events like Rendezvous and other college fests that majorly attract young population, Taiwan Excellence has been making an effort to reach out to youngsters to give them a chance to lay their hands on the best of technology.

On display was a host of stellar products that visitors could check out. Top-notch Taiwanese brands including AIFA, Aorus, Avision, D-Link, MSI, ROG, Silicon Power, Thermaltake, Tokuyo, Transcend, XPG, Zowie and Zyxel showcased their cutting-edge product range.

Taiwan Excellence’s products received superb response from students and visitors at the festival. Excited and kicked about getting to experience some of the most advanced technological products, they made a beeline to Taiwan Excellence’s stall. Said “Jayesh Jawandhia” a student and visitor, “Taiwan has always been the epitome of the best of tech products including some amazing gaming gear. I am so thrilled to have got a chance to witness these products here. I am crazy about technology and this is like a dream come true for me to actually try such uber cool gadgets.”

Mr. Herben Wu, Taipei World Trade Center Liaison Office in New Delhi,,“We have been working hard on providing tech lovers in India the opportunity to experience products from renowned brands. With our strong connect with the Indian youth, we are uniquely poised to take our offerings to a larger audience base. We look forward to connecting with the youth through many such exciting events as IIT Rendezvous each year.”